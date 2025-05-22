Bishop Confirms 21 Teens at Blessed Sacrament in Albion Clare Hildebrandt Reporter

“Have courage to live lives of love, of charity,” Bishop Rhoades said to the young people who were about to be confirmed. “The Holy Spirit gives you special strength through the Sacrament of Confirmation, which you will receive in a moment, to do so.”

On Thursday, May 15, Bishop Rhoades confirmed 21 boys and girls, all members at either Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Albion or Immaculate Conception Church in Kendallville. The Mass was celebrated at Blessed Sacrament in Albion, with friends and family of the confirmands looking on.

During his homily, Bishop Rhoades engaged with the students, asking them questions about their confirmation saints and basic knowledge of the faith.

“Tell me about St. Clare,” he asked a young girl. “She lived a life of great sacrifice.”

He then asked a young boy: “What about St. Augustine? You should read his greatest works like the ‘Confessions.’”

“You know the pope is an Augustinian,” Bishop Rhoades said. “Pope Leo is a fan of St. Augustine.”

He continued: “Now, raise your hand if you believe in God.” The students raised their hands in unison. “Excellent,” Bishop Rhoades said. “All of you here believe Jesus is the Son of God, died out of love for the forgiveness of our sins, and rose from the dead. You are confirming these beliefs today.”

“Your grandparents, parents, and family members have all helped you along on your faith journeys. You have not done this on your own. And now, you are not alone either – your confirmation saints will help you.”

He urged the students to ask the Holy Spirit to help strengthen their virtues, particularly the virtue of love, as it nourishes the others.

“God is love. The Holy Spirit will give you faith, hope, and love in confirmation to live out your vocations to holiness,” Bishop Rhoades said. “These saints who you have chosen will help you. They are praying for you on the other side of heaven. Christ will give you these gifts that will help you,” he said.

“Jesus gave us [the Eucharist], the sacrament of heaven. It helps us along the way to heaven. Let us think back to Peter and his denying of Christ. He did not despair but asked for God’s mercy. We are called to do that in our lives as well. As you continue living lives of faith, you must remember that you will face challenges and mess up sometimes,” Bishop Rhoades said.

“But, the Eucharist is a sacrament of love. As we mess up, we shouldn’t get discouraged. Let’s go back to Jesus. He wants us to stay active, and He doesn’t want us to give up,” he concluded.

Clare Hildebrandt is a staff writer for Today’s Catholic.

* * *