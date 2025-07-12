Bishop: Christ’s Sacred Heart ‘Continues to Beat with Love for Us’ Bethany Beebe

“Every time we look at a statue or picture of the Sacred Heart of Jesus,” Bishop Rhoades said, “we are reminded of how much He loves us.”

Each year, June 27 marks the solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, the Church’s special worldwide recognition of “His infinite love for us,” Bishop Rhoades said. “It is the love that drew the Son of God to take flesh, to assume our human nature, to suffer and die for us, for our salvation, to open the gates of heaven.” Bishop said the celebration is a noteworthy opportunity to “to receive His love and to spread His love, to unite our hearts with His Heart, like Mary did so perfectly in her Immaculate Heart.”

Ascension Living Sacred Heart Village in Avilla hosted the Mass for the facility’s patronal feast day. Father David Voors, pastor of St. Mary of the Assumption in Avilla, and Father Brian Isenbarger, pastor of St. Joseph in Garrett, assisted with the Mass, which was celebrated by Bishop Rhoades.

Bishop Rhoades said the location of the Mass was noteworthy because the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart founded what is now the nursing home and held the property as their motherhouse until the order moved to Frankfort, Illinois. The sisters came from Germany in 1876 when they were invited by the German pastor at St. Mary’s, Bishop Rhoades noted.

Among other works for community good, many of the sisters shared their talents as educators, and the group was instrumental in the establishment of Garrett’s St. Joseph Hospital in 1901.

Tom Novy, spiritual care director at Ascension Living Sacred Heart Community, said the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart, with the help of others religiously affiliated, historically sponsored the organization and “have left a legacy of Catholic health care and have entrusted their mission of sharing Jesus’ healing ministry to all associates of Ascension Living today.” Novy added that the compassionate care they offer is based in “the loving ministry of Jesus as healer and dedicated to spiritually centered holistic care.”

The sanctity and dignity of all human life drives their work, Novy said, as they advocate for those poor and without health care.

Along those lines, Ascension Living’s leadership meets annually with Bishop Rhoades.

We can each meet with Jesus and be reminded of the love in action that He lived in veneration of the Sacred Heart,” Bishop Rhoades said. “The far-reaching love of Jesus is clearly articulated in the solemnity’s Gospel, the parable of the Good Shepherd who left 99 to find one lost sheep out of compassion,” Bishop Rhoades added. “Jesus is that Good Shepherd whose heart moves Him to seek out those who are lost to save them. He is always ready to forgive us sinners when we return to Him with contrite hearts.”

Relatedly, the first reading from Ezechiel promises a divine search-and-rescue mission.

“God promised to seek out the lost,” Bishop Rhoades said, “bring back those who stray, bind up those who are injured, and heal those who are sick. That promise was fulfilled when He sent His Son to be our Shepherd and Savior. The Heart of Jesus, the Good Shepherd, continues to beat with love for us, and He continues to forgive and heal us, to feed us and guide us, through His Body, the Church.”

No matter the circumstances, Bishop Rhoades said, “We need not fear, because He is always with us and gives us courage, including in difficult times of sickness, weakness, and suffering. We are never alone. Jesus, the Good Shepherd, is always there to give us comfort.”

* * *