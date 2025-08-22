Bishop Celebrates Mission with South Bend-Area Vincentians Jill Boughton Freelance Writer

After a hiatus of several years, Bishop Rhoades was delighted to celebrate Mass on Friday, August 8, for Vincentians from the western side of the diocese. About 200 members, staff, and supporters of the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Joseph County came together for an event titled “Mass, Mission, and Mingle,” beginning in the St. Joseph Chapel at Holy Cross College.

“At Mass, we receive the grace we need to love one another and care for the poor,” Bishop Rhoades said. He reminded everyone that Blessed Frederic Ozanam founded the society to grow in holiness by following the way of the cross – a theme central to the Gospel reading for the day. Bishop quoted extensively from Vincentian saints such as St. Vincent, St. Louise de Marillac, and Ozanam, as well as the Rule of the society.

Because the Mass was celebrated on the feast of St. Dominic, Bishop Rhoades drew on his extensive knowledge of Vincentian saints and heroes, including Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati, who was both a Vincentian and a member of the Third Order of St. Dominic. “The holy Eucharist was absolutely central to his life,” Bishop Rhoades said. “He received Christ with joy each morning in holy Communion, and he carried Him forth to everyone he met throughout the rest of his day. … His devotion to God bore fruit … in his devotion to the poorest members of his community. He shared his joy with those in need, never hesitating to sacrifice his own money or goods. His own faith was inspired by his encounters with the poor.”

After polio took his life at age 24, Blessed Pier Giorgio’s family was surprised when hundreds of needy people he had befriended lined the route of his funeral procession. He and another young Vincentian, Blessed Carlo Acutis, will be canonized at the Vatican on Sunday, September 7.

Assisting Bishop Rhoades at the Mass in South Bend were Holy Cross Father Jim Fenstermaker, pastor of Holy Cross Parish in South Bend, and Father Augustine Onuoha, pastor of St. John the Baptist in South Bend. Deacon Mel Tardy from St. Augustine and Deacon Phil Hayes from St. Pius X, both active Vincentians, also assisted.

Besides refreshments and ample opportunity to “mingle,” there were eight stations set up to introduce the main missions of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Elkhart and St. Joseph counties: spirituality, the telephone helpline, parish conferences, home visits, financial aid, clothing vouchers, the food pantry, and the Sweet Dreams ministry, which helps to provide new mattresses, bed frames, pillows, sheets, and blankets to children in the area. Each station included statistics, anecdotes, and quotes from helpers and those who have previously been helped.

Spirituality lies at the heart of the organization’s mission, Bishop Rhoades noted. Vincentians cultivate five core values: selflessness, humility, simplicity, gentleness, and zeal. Bishop Rhoades highlighted the first two in his homily. During home visits and other encounters, members of the society listen to neighbors in need and often pray with them in a way that helps all parties involved grow in holiness.

Each month, the Vincentian helpline receives more than 800 telephone calls. Volunteers who answer those calls listen with their hearts and then allocate resources or make referrals to other individuals or organizations who can help. Callers in need of food or financial assistance are assigned to the parish nearest to their residence. Currently, 15 parishes in St. Joseph County have St. Vincent de Paul groups that make home visits to bring food, other goods, and hope. In 2024, 6,772 of these home visits were made. There is also a walk-in food pantry that gave out 155,000 pounds of food and toiletries in 2024. One mother expressed her gratitude after volunteers brought food to her home. Because the day care where she worked did not operate during the summer and she had a school-aged child at home, her income was drastically reduced during the summer months.

Although the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Joseph County no longer operates thrift stores in the area, a partnership with Goodwill has enabled them to distribute 60,000 store vouchers. Last year, 262 children were referred to the Christ Child Society for their clothing needs. Finally, the Sweet Dreams program has provided beds and bedding for 153 children since 2023.

In his homily, Bishop Rhoades summarized: “I imagine you all see your membership in the St. Vincent de Paul Society as a means to grow in holiness, a way to grow in your love for God and neighbor, especially through your service of the poor. Such love necessarily involves sacrifice – the sacrifice of your time and your talents. Central to Vincentian spirituality is doing the will of God. “This kind of faith in action was certainly on display at “Mass, Mission, and Mingle.”

