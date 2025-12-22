Bishop Celebrates Mass for Burmese Community in Fort Wayne Scott Warden Editor-In-Chief

Several hundred members of Fort Wayne’s Burmese Catholic community gathered for Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Sunday, December 21, to celebrate the Fourth Sunday of Advent.

Clad in Advent’s purple vestments that signify penance, preparation, and the royalty of Christ, Bishop Rhoades celebrated Mass and was assisted by Father Francis Chukwuma, pastor of the cathedral, along with Father Peter Dee De, the cathedral’s associate pastor who ministers to the Burmese community in Fort Wayne, and Father Bonaventure Nwosu, who serves on the diocesan tribunal.

At the beginning of Mass, Bishop Rhoades welcomed the community and offered his appreciation for their faithfulness.

“I see you often when I celebrate Masses here in the cathedral, but I am especially happy to celebrate this Mass today in which you can participate, pray, and sing in your own language,” Bishop Rhoades said.

Father Dee De told Today’s Catholic that there are approximately 50 extended families that make up the Burmese Catholic community in Fort Wayne, with the total number exceeding 300 people. While the group is labeled as Burmese, there are several different ethnic or tribal groups that make up the community, including Burman, Zo, Kachin, Karen, Chin, and Karenni. At Mass, a majority of the prayers and readings were spoken in Burmese or Zo.

Bishop Rhoades preached his homily in English and paused regularly to have it translated into Zo. He focused largely on the day’s Gospel reading from the first chapter of Matthew, which told the story of an angel coming to Joseph in a dream and saying: “Do not be afraid to take Mary your wife into your home. For it is through the Holy Spirit that this child has been conceived in her. She will bear a son, and you are to name him Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins.”

Bishop Rhoades said: “We will celebrate Christmas in just four days. This is a busy time, but let’s make sure to spend time in prayer during these days so that we are ready spiritually. Let us keep our focus this week on the true meaning of Christmas by contemplating the Lord Jesus in the manger and also in the arms of Mary and Joseph. May Christmas be for all of us not just a happy holiday but a holy feast!”

Peter Mang Kim Lian, a parishioner at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and a member of the diocesan pastoral council, told Today’s Catholic that the Burmese community is “very close to the Faith.” He said their faith is expressed in supporting one another, “which makes us a very strong community.”

Father Dee De said the Burmese community brings a rich culture and diversity to the Church in Fort Wayne. He added that the community is very family oriented, and the faith is extremely important to them, as shown in how many parents in the Burmese community send their children to Catholic schools.

Following Mass, the community gathered in the cathedral’s reception hall. Various groups sang traditional songs and performed dances. They honored Bishop Rhoades, Father Dee De, Father Nwosu, and Father Chukwuma with traditional Burmese garments.

Bishop Rhoades offered his gratitude, saying: “The Burmese community is such a beautiful part of our diocese. … Your culture, your faith, is a real blessing to the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. … I am always so happy when I celebrate Mass in the Cathedral. I see so many of you who come to Mass, even if you don’t understand all the English, but your faith is so deep and so pure. I hope you feel that you’re a very important part of the Catholic family of our diocese.”

Scott Warden is editor-in-chief of Today’s Catholic.

