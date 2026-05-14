Bishop Blesses Renovated Spaces at St. Gaspar del Bufalo Todays Catholic

For more than nine months, the Catholic community in Rome City has been worshipping not at St. Gaspar del Bufalo, their parish church, but half a mile south on Highway 9 at the Our Lady, Patroness of America Center, which welcomed the faithful with open arms while St. Gaspar was under construction.

On Tuesday, May 12, Father Louis Fowoyo, pastor of St. Gaspar del Bufalo, welcomed his flock back for the first time since last August during a Mass and ceremony to bless the parish’s newly expanded narthex, confessional and parish hall.

After blessing the new spaces with holy water, Bishop Rhoades celebrated Mass for dozens of the faithful. He thanked Father Fowoyo for his leadership and the community for their generosity in funding the approximately $2.5 million project, which doubled the size of the narthex and more than doubled the space of the parish hall. Assisting at Mass were Father Osman Ramos, former pastor of St. Gaspar del Bufalo, Father Dave Voors, pastor at nearby St. Mary of the Assumption in Avilla, and Deacon Ray Krouse. Deacon Noah Isch served as master of ceremonies.

Following Mass, Bishop Rhoades joined the community for dinner in the newly renovated and expanded parish hall.

While the majority of the construction project has been completed, workers are still putting the finishing touches on the narthex, the confessional and the choir loft. Father Fowoyo thanked those in attendance for their generosity and patience.





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