Ben Shapiro Addresses Right to Life Jubilee in South Bend Joshua Schipper Video/Digital Content/Graphic Design Producer

Co-founder and Editor Emeritus of The Daily Wire Ben Shapiro addressed an audience at the Right to Life Michiana Annual Benefit Jubilee on Oct. 27.

The well-known podcaster spoke on the June decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, and broke down numerous arguments that people can use to address pro-choice positions.

Prior to the keynote speech, both the widower and the mother of Rep. Jackie Wolarski (IN-02) received a lifetime achievement award on behalf of the former representative, who died in a car accident in August. Right to Life representatives noted her dedication to pro-life causes, and her family was met with a standing ovation upon receiving the award.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita was also in attendance at the jubilee. Rokita will be defending Indiana’s new abortion restrictions in front of the state Supreme Court in January. The law, which initially went into effect in September, was halted by a judge shortly thereafter.

In his address, Shapiro said that Right to Life Michiana is “changing the state of play” locally and at the state level.

“They’re engaged in sidewalk advocacy, church outreach, adoption, and crisis pregnancy outreach … They’re softening the ground. And the good news is that, in Indiana, the ground is already soft. Basically, only a judge stands in the way of the ban on nearly all abortions in the state of Indiana.”

Shapiro said that, for decades, the decisions of the Supreme Court had prevented the pro-life movement from making significant progress in saving lives through the legal system.

“Now that barrier is gone. And that means that, this time, we can actually save lives. It means that what we do each and every day just became significantly more effective and more important. The Supreme Court is no longer standing in the way preventing us from doing the things necessary to save the preborn.”

He continued, “Pro-lifers are, in fact, winning the argument. Pro-lifers have been winning the argument for nigh on 50 years at this point, largely thanks surprisingly to technology. The ultrasounds today are astonishingly accurate. I saw one fairly recently showing babies moving in the womb from the earliest stages of pregnancy.”

Shapiro used an analogy to counter claims that, over the summer, a “right to abortion” had been removed from the constitution by the Supreme Court.

“There was never a right to abortion any more than there was a right to segregation in the United States. Brown v. Board did not find that there was a right to segregation that was now being removed; it found that there was never a right to segregation.”

“There was never a right to abortion; that right never existed.”

He admitted, however, that ultimately arguments for the value of human life have their origins in a God who gave that life value.

“If you believe in the inherent human value of life, then you’re going to have to acknowledge that we are made in the image of God. The single-most important sentence in human history is that man was made in the image of God.”

Shapiro fielded questions from the audience, including a question posed by a reporter from Today’s Catholic. When asked about how to open a dialogue with pro-choice friends, Shapiro spoke from personal experience, and said that it depends on what type of friendship you wish to pursue.

“If your friends are unable to take the fact that you are pro-life, then they’re not very good friends. That’s the first thing to recognize. And then I think you can have open and honest conversations with them if they’re capable of having those open and honest conversations.”

He added that he has acquaintances with whom he “wildly disagrees,” and they tend to avoid discussing hot-button issues. However, there are people with whom he disagrees “and we’re able to have complex, interesting conversations on these topics. And I find those conversations worthwhile. You have to decide what kind of friends you have, and what kind of friends you want to have.”

Another attendee asked about the potential for a nationwide constitutional pro-life amendment or other national legislation. Shapiro said that, while from a moral standpoint he is absolutely in support of national restriction of abortion, from a legal perspective he has serious doubts about the longevity of national abortion restrictions. Rather, he recommends building support at the state level and that, at a time where there is enough momentum and support for legislation, bring the issue to a national level.

“The fight is going to continue. And it’s going to continue beyond the borders of Indiana and the borders of our towns. It’s going to move out to other states – and it should. And then the march begins anew. Our job just got a lot more complicated, but also a lot more hopeful … For the first time within living memory of [many] of us, we actually have the opportunity to save human lives at scale. That’s an amazing opportunity, and we would be betraying our own destinies and our own purpose if we were to blow that opportunity.”

