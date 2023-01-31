Beloved Diocesan Priest, Father Walter Bly, Passes Away at the Age of 90 Nicole Hahn Director of Secretariat for Communications

Father Walter Bly, retired priest in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the age of 90.

“The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend is saddened by the death of Father Walter Bly, ordained a priest for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend on May 30, 1964,” said Bishop Kevin Rhoades. “He served in several parishes in the diocese, but of special mention is his years-long service as teacher and coach at Saint Joseph High School in South Bend. We pray that God will give him eternal rest.”

Walter John Bly was born on July 24, 1932, in Yonkers, New York. He graduated from Bronxville High School in 1951, and Fordham University in 1955.

Father Bly served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957 and spent one year at Thule Air Force Base in Greenland.

He attended Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary in Norwood, Ohio.

After being ordained, Father Bly served from 1964 to 1966 at Saint Charles in Fort Wayne. From 1966 to 1978, he served at Our Lady of Hungary Parish in South Bend, while also teaching at Saint Joseph High School. In 1975, he was also appointed to St. Isidore in Nappanee.

In 1978, he moved from Our Lady of Hungary Parish to Corpus Christi Parish in South Bend, while maintaining duties at St. Isidore and teaching at Saint Joseph High School.

On May 30, 1989, Father Bly celebrated 25-years in the priesthood.

In 1992, in addition to his duties at St. Isidore and teaching at Saint Joe, he was appointed to St. Dominic Parish in Bremen.

Father Bly taught at Saint Joseph High School for nearly 43 years and served as a priest in the diocese for 45 years before retiring in 2009.

Father Bly is survived by his brother, Richard, Richard’s wife, Judy, and their four children, Pattie (Steve) Stallous, Colleen Cornelius, Andrew Bly, and Eugene Bly. Father Bly is also survived by Richard and Judy’s six grandchildren.

Visitation for Father Bly will take place on Friday, Feb. 3 from 4 to 8 p.m., with the Rosary being said at 8 p.m. at Kaniewski Funeral Home in South Bend.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. with visitation for one hour before in Corpus Christi Catholic Church in South Bend. The Mass will be celebrated by Father Daryl Rybicki, and will be livestreamed on the Corpus Christi Parish website.

Burial will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in South Bend.

