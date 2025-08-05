Before Returning to Studies, Seminarians Unwind at Annual Lake Week Clare Hildebrandt Reporter

“I hope that during this lake week, after your work at various summer assignments, you have time to truly ‘taste and see the goodness of the Lord,’” Bishop Rhoades said during Mass for seminarians at St. Martin de Porres Church in Syracuse on Tuesday, July 29.

Every year, the seminarians of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend return after their summer assignments to enjoy fun and relaxation at Lake Wawasee. The young men work during the summer at locations within the diocese and around the world – a few seminarians traveled to Guatemala to improve their Spanish, and some studied theology in Rome. Others were assigned to local parishes and lived alongside parish priests.

Lake week provides rest, respite, and rejuvenation from the toils of summer assignments.

Bishop Rhoades understands this, applauding the men for their hard work but also encouraging them to rest.

“Yes, you should work diligently in your seminary studies and pastoral assignments just like I as a bishop need to be responsible and work diligently in leading our diocese,” he said in his homily. “But we should always remember St. Benedict’s instruction to his monks: ‘Ora et labora,’ not ‘labora et ora.’ Pray and work, not work and pray.”

Deacon Sam Martinez, a transitional deacon studying at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Maryland, told Today’s Catholic about the importance of “just relaxing” at the lake.

“It may seem silly for us priests to come to a lake and just relax for a week, because some people may think we’re just enjoying luxuries instead of living simply. … But, we’re avoiding burnout,” he said.

“The events that take place are wide ranging – from swimming to pickleball, skeet shooting, and cooking together. Lake Week provides time for genuine connection and good, old-fashioned fun for seminarians,” he said.

Deacon Martinez added: “Tomorrow, we’re hopefully going to go skeet shooting. Thursday, a bunch of priests will show up so we can go golf together. Besides that, we’re of course cooking together every day, but then we’re praying the Liturgy of the Hours together.”

Lake week allows for the seminarians to be “reenergized” as “brothers.”

“One of the families nearby will lend us a boat so we can go out on it all together,” Deacon Martinez said. “They have one of those … floating things for the lake. All of us guys were out there on it, playing King of the Hill, throwing each other off the lily pad. It’s just really good to have fun and be reenergized with my brothers,” finished Deacon Martinez.

Today’s Catholic met up with Stanley Amuchaka, a seminarian who is entering his first-year configuration stage at St. Meinraid seminary.

“We pray together, and we also walk together [during lake week]. We just have fun together and eat together. And it’s something that I look forward to every summer,” he said.

“I was in Omaha, Nebraska, this summer at the Institute for Priestly Formation. We had 109 seminarians from all over the world coming together for the program,” Amuchaka said. “I went on a silent retreat when I was there for eight days – no phone, talking, nothing. It was just glorious. But now it’s time for fun with my brothers!”

Michael Hickey, in his third-year configuration stage at St. Meinraid, traveled overseas for his summer assignment.

“I spent the past eight weeks living in Antigua, Guatemala, going to class for five hours a day to learn Spanish,” Hickey said. “I really tried to immerse myself into the culture and the language itself. Because our diocese is seeing an increase in Spanish-speaking people, we send seminarians to places like Guatemala to get that Spanish immersion to better serve them.”

Hickey told Today’s Catholic about his adventures with classmates and friends.

“When we had some free time on the weekends, we would go on excursions. There’s an active volcano in Guatemala, and I got to hike it. I opted to ride a horse. It was my first time ever riding a horse up an active volcano, and it was absolutely beautiful,” he explained.

Hickey added: “I got to speak Spanish with so many of the locals. The views over there were out of this world – just stunning. … And I remember when I got to the top of the trail and saw the lava cooling, I started talking to another guy on the trail. He spoke English. I asked him where he was from, and he said, ‘the U.S.,’ and I said, ‘No way, me too!’ I asked what state he was from, and he said, ‘Indiana,’ and I was just amazed. That was a God moment.”

For Hickey, lake week is a time to witness spiritual fatherhood in action, along with relaxation.

“When Bishop Rhoades is here, we get to see a spiritual fatherhood that is ultimately what we’re studying, forming, and learning at seminary. … We get to enter into healthy leisure with Jesus at the center of it. … That’s the best type of relaxation any person could ever want.”

Clare Hildebrandt is a staff writer for Today’s Catholic.

* * *