Back-To-School Throughout the Diocese
St. Louis Academy, New Haven
St. Joseph Catholic School, Garrett
St. Joseph Catholic School, Decatur
St. Aloysius Catholic School, Yoder
St. Adalbert Catholic School, South Bend
Saint Joseph High School, South Bend
Queen of Angels Catholic School, Fort Wayne
Mishawaka Catholic School, Mishawaka
Marian High School, Mishawaka
Holy Cross School, South Bend
Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne
Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne
All photos provided via Facebook.
New Year Takes Flight at St. Vincent
Photos by Scott Warden
On the morning of Tuesday, August 20, several members of the community at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School in Fort Wayne were treated to go up in a tethered hot air balloon with Principal Zachary Coyle. The hot air balloon rides were auctioned off as part of the school’s fundraising gala earlier this year.
* * *
