August 20, 2024 // Diocese

Back-To-School Throughout the Diocese

St. Louis Academy, New Haven

St. Joseph Catholic School, Garrett

St. Joseph Catholic School, Decatur

St. Aloysius Catholic School, Yoder

St. Adalbert Catholic School, South Bend

Saint Joseph High School, South Bend

Queen of Angels Catholic School, Fort Wayne

Mishawaka Catholic School, Mishawaka

Marian High School, Mishawaka

Holy Cross School, South Bend

Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne

Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne

New Year Takes Flight at St. Vincent

Photos by Scott Warden
On the morning of Tuesday, August 20, several members of the community at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School in Fort Wayne were treated to go up in a tethered hot air balloon with Principal Zachary Coyle. The hot air balloon rides were auctioned off as part of the school’s fundraising gala earlier this year.

* * *

