Ave Explores project takes in-depth look at important Church topics

NOTRE DAME — Following a successful pilot project last fall, Ave Maria Press has announced the next edition of Ave Explores — an initiative aimed at helping everyday Catholics better live their faith.

Catholic author and speaker Katie Prejean McGrady is the project manager for Ave Explores. The next monthlong installment, launching this fall, will focus on the role of the Virgin Mary in the life of the Catholic Church. Prejean McGrady, award-winning author of Follow and Room 24, spearheaded a similar project surrounding the Synod on Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment in 2018 that was geared toward youth ministry leaders.

“Ave Explores: Mary” will include articles, videos, podcasts, social media exclusives, surprising facts and resources for classrooms and parishes. Sign-up is free at avemariapress.com.

“So many people feel faith is something you do only on Sunday when you attend Mass. Ave Explores will help you see your faith as something you can live every day,” Prejean McGrady said.

Experts will provide insight, ideas and practical resources to help Catholics better understand the continued importance of Christ’s mother not only in the Church but also in their own lives. “We’re going to look at how Mary is a model of discipleship and an example of how to be in intimate relationship with the Lord. We will examine how Mary is our companion, our supporter, and a guide for families in how to live a faithful life,” Prejean McGrady said.

Other issues include:

• How Mary can influence our prayer practice

• Mary as a model for our families

• Celebrating Marian feast days

• Ways to teach non-Catholics about why Mary is important for all of us

Karey Circosta, associate publisher and vice president of sales and marketing at Ave Maria Press, emphasized that Ave Explores is free to anyone who wants to receive the material via email and on Ave Maria Press’s website and social media. “Ave’s commitment to the Church goes beyond publishing high school textbooks, ministry resources, and books on prayer and spirituality,” she said. “We also want to provide online content on important issues in the Church that offers spiritual enrichment and practical resources to help all Catholics grow in their faith.”

Circosta said that Mary is a perfect topic for the new Ave Explores because Our Lady of Sorrows is the patroness of the Congregation of Holy Cross, of which Ave Maria Press is an apostolate.

“We are pleased to be working with Katie Prejean McGrady on this initiative. She brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and contacts within the Church that will make this project beneficial to all,” Circosta said.

Ave Maria Press was founded by Father Edward Sorin, CSC, in 1865 and is recognized as a leader in publishing Catholic high school religion textbooks, parish resources, and books on prayer and spirituality. It is a ministry of the Congregation of Holy Cross, United States Province of Priests and Brothers.

