Auburn Community Gathers for Praise and Worship Bethany Beebe

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn treated attendees to a joyful interactive praise and worship experience on the evening of Sunday, August 17, led by three groups of local musicians. “Our parish is special,” Father Drew Curry, pastor of Immaculate Conception, said, “because Jesus has made us a people for Himself. Jesus has made us special. He took scattered people and made us a family. Auburn itself is also a wonderful place, and so God’s love for Auburn is one of the qualities of our parish as well.” Lyrics were shared for singing along with selections performed by Adam Trudel and Friends, Grateful Hearts, and Father Drew and Friends. Father Curry said events like this are valuable for our spiritual lives. – Bethany Beebe

