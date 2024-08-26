Athletes Dedicate Year to Christ at ‘Walk of the Knights’ Christopher Lushis Freelance Writer

At the beginning of the 2023 school year, Bishop Luers High School Chaplain Father Paolo Degasperi felt inspired to inaugurate the “Walk of the Knights,” a more than three-mile pilgrimage from the high school campus on the south side of Fort Wayne to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception downtown. The purpose of the walk is for students, coaches, staff members, and others in the school community to consecrate their season and academic year to Jesus through Mary. Last years’ initial event included around 20 athletes and coaches. This year, led by co-chaplain Father Patrick Hake, the Walk of the Knights brought together approximately 150 students, coaches, administrators, and staff, seeking to dedicate their year to the Lord.

To begin the pilgrimage, which was held on Saturday, August 10, Father Hake told those gathered outside of Bishop Luers: “We are placing all of our life, all of our sports, all of our successes and losses on this pilgrimage. No matter what happens, we are walking toward God and praising Him. We are going to ask God to bless our whole lives, to bless our efforts, our energy, and our desire for victory. What makes people happy in life is not winning more but having a purpose. We are saying, ‘Lord, our purpose is to glorify You. Putting everything in Your hands, we ask You to bless us and help us to grow in holiness as You call us to.’”

Those who participated included players and coaches from Bishop Luers football, soccer, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, bowling, cross country, swimming, baseball, and basketball teams, as well as Principal Scott Kreiger, Athletics Director Kevin Mann, and Athletics Assistant Michelle North.

During the three-mile walk, which included a police escort for the students’ safety, Father Hake led a Rosary with the players. Once they reached the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, he offered a prayer of dedication for the student-athletes and invited a football player to place flowers before the statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary, indicating a desire for her maternal spiritual aid throughout the year, that she might lead all closer to the heart of her Son. Recalling the recent successes of Bishop Luers’ football team, Father Hake also reminded the students to play and live as though their best days were ahead of them, not behind them, and to continue seeking the Lord on a daily basis.

Kreiger shared: “I am incredibly proud of our student-athletes and coaches for their dedication and commitment to our mission, as demonstrated by their participation in the Walk of the Knights. This simple yet visible journey from Bishop Luers High School to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception is a testament to their strong faith, perseverance, and team spirit. Their efforts not only showcased our school’s values but especially our devotion to the Blessed Mother.”

Pastoral Minister Jan Serrani, who helped coordinate the event, told Today’s Catholic that “this walk of our Knights to the home of Our Lady, for whom we fight, was a great success! We pray that the blessings of the day will continue on the fields and courts.”

Head football coach Kyle Lindsay offered similar sentiments, stating: “When Mrs. Serrani and Father Paolo approached me last year about having the football program participate in a march of faith to the cathedral, I thought it was a great idea and an excellent way for the athletic programs and its student-athletes to build some solidarity in faith amongst our kids and coaches. Their passion for this inspired me to ensure we had as many kids participate as possible. It was such a beautiful sight seeing 150-plus kids and coaches walking down Calhoun Street praying the Rosary in unison.”

Bowling coach Doug Stronczek further emphasized that the walk was “just another reason we are sending our kids to Luers.”

Afterwards, students were bussed back to Bishop Luers to partake in a festive food-truck provided meal. Freshman volleyball and softball player Angela Allen shared her enjoyment of the day, exclaiming that this event “was a great representation of Luers spirit!”

