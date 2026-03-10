At Saint Joe High, Hope Means ‘Helping Other People Endure’ Todays Catholic

The H.O.P.E. Club (Helping Other People Endure) at Saint Joseph High School is an organization dedicated to serving the less fortunate in the South Bend community. The club is moderated by teachers Jennifer Firestone and Catherine Swick, who also have the assistance of an amazing group of seniors who take leadership roles in overseeing activities as well as their younger peers. The club has been a staple of the community for decades, tracing its roots to the 1980s under Mrs. Susan Lightcap and Ms. Diane Fox.

Throughout the year, H.O.P.E. members participate in food drives, fundraisers, and many other small but impactful service opportunities. During the fall, they held a bake sale at the Saint Joseph High School football game on Friday, October 3. Members baked items such as muffins, cookies, cupcakes, and brownies, which were sold for $2 each. The bake sale raised $500 that donated those in need this past holiday season.

The club’s next and largest event every year is the annual Thanksgiving food drive, which has been held at Saint Joe for 45 years. Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw kicked off the campaign with a talk about the importance of the cause. Saint Joe students made donation pledges, and the money gathered was used to make boxes full of food for a Thanksgiving meal, which were distributed on November 24 to those who could not afford a holiday meal on their own.

Large acts of service like the ones shown by the H.O.P.E. club truly reflect the values of Saint Joe High School. “Serve with Joy” is a pillar the school follows that is commonly emphasized and practiced by staff and students. This service helps not only those in need but also helps in uniting the students to one another as a community.

“It’s a great way for us to come together as a community of Saint Joseph High School to help South Bend,” said Alex Choinacky, a senior leader of the club. The willingness of the H.O.P.E. members to help out of love and care for the less fortunate exemplifies the school’s motto of serving with joy.

This year’s campaign was one of the most successful in school history. The total amount raised was more than $33,000 and served 300 families. The club also is using additional funds to support local food pantries and one of our local parishes for clothing needs. This spring, the club will be volunteering at the Northern Food Bank and visiting the Cardinal Nursing home as they continue to help others in need.

Sophia Kintz is a sophomore at Saint Joseph High School.

