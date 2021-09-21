Around the Diocese: September 26, 2021 Todays Catholic

Fifth annual Corrections Ministry Conference

FORT WAYNE — The Corrections Ministry Conference is a regional conference for clergy, lay jail and prison volunteers, those in corrections professions and anyone interested in learning more about corrections ministry.

This year’s fifth annual event will be in-person and livestreamed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at Roncalli High School Auditorium, 3300 Prague Rd., Indianapolis. It is free to attend.

Christine Montross, M.D., will give the keynote address, “Waiting for an Echo: The Madness of American Incarceration.” Also slated to speak on “Criminal Law 101: An Overview,” is the Hon. William J. Hughes.

For more information or to register visit www.archindy.org/corrections/, or contact Deacon Marc Kellams, coordinator of Corrections Ministry for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, at mkellams@archindy.org or (812) 345-3276.

Come and see life as an Adrian Dominican Sister

ADRIAN, Mich. — All young, single Catholic women ages 19 to 35 who are contemplating God’s will for their life are invited by the Adrian Dominican Sisters to a weekend of discernment to see if God could be calling them to life as a Dominican religious.

The Come and See weekend is Oct. 8-10 at Weber Retreat and Conference Center on the Adrian Dominican Sisters’ motherhouse campus, 1257 E. Siena Heights Dr. in Adrian, Michigan. The weekend offers the opportunity to meet other women discerning God’s call; join the Adrian Dominican Sisters for Sunday liturgy; spend time in prayer, reflection, silence, sharing, and fun; learn about the life of an Adrian Dominican Sister; and tour the motherhouse campus, engaging in conversation with the sisters.

There is no charge for the weekend. Register online at tinyurl.com/ADSDiscern, or for more information, contact Sister Katherine Frazier, OP, at vocations@adriandominicans.org.

Giving Tuesday is Nov. 30

FORT WAYNE — The Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana will sponsor the #iGIVECATHOLIC Day of Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30. This year, the foundation will pay the entire cost of the program so that parishes, schools and Catholic ministries in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend that would like to participate will receive 100% of the proceeds of their fundraising need.

Giving Tuesday is a global movement that began in 2012 as a means of encouraging generosity to charitable organizations. It takes place on the first Tuesday following Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year’s date is Nov. 30.

A group of Catholics took Giving Tuesday one step further, creating the organization #IGiveCatholic to specifically support Catholic ministries. This website serves as a way for the faithful to counter the commercialism and materialism of society’s secular celebration of Christmas by giving to Catholic organizations in need.

Information has been sent out to parishes, schools and Catholic organizations of the diocese. Registration for those entities that would like to include their particular fundraising need will continue through Nov. 3. For more information, contact Sarah Shively at sshively@ccfnei.org.

America Needs Fatima Holy Hour of Prayer

FORT WAYNE — An America Needs Fatima National Holy Hour of Prayer will take place at Christ the King Church, South Bend, Oct. 16 at noon. The parish is located at the corner of S.R. 933 and Darden Road.

The prayer will take place outdoors, so participants should bring a lawn chair in addition to their rosary and a mask.

For more information, contact Dorothy Wheeler at 574-855-3915.

Students invited to travel to National March for Life

FORT WAYNE —As legislation protecting the unborn continues to be challenged across the country, this fall students from every state are making plans to advocate for young lives by taking part in the National March for Life. In January, the National Mall and Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., will swell with their efforts, their signs of support for life and revealing the realities of abortion visible as they walk toward the Capitol.

After a hiatus in their participation due to COVID-19 concerns last year, high schoolers from the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend will be part of this year’s march. Buses will travel from several locations in the diocese to the capital, leaving the evening of Jan. 20 and arriving in time for Mass with Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades at the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, a March for Life Rally and the 1 p.m. march itself on Jan. 21. All Catholic high school students are welcome, both those who attend diocesan Catholic schools and those who participate in parish religious education and youth events.

Participants will have the afternoon of Jan. 21 open for sightseeing. The next day, they will board their buses home, possibly stopping along the way.

Due to ongoing concerns about the virus and its potential impact on the National March for Life, different registration procedures are in place this year. Instead of registering and paying a fee in advance for travel and lodging, young people, adult leaders (chaperones), priests and religious who are interested in attending the march are asked to fill out an RSVP form on the diocesan website, diocesefwsb.org/march-for-life/. Space is limited and the RSVPs are first-come, first-served.

If, by Nov. 15, it is still likely that diocesan participation in the march will take place, an email and registration window will open on the same website. At that time, and before Dec. 6, anyone still interested in participating will need to register and submit payment to keep their seat on the bus. Student cost will be $180. The cost for adults will be $65.

