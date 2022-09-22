Around the Diocese: September 25, 2022 Todays Catholic

A Mothers Hope Gala Planned

FORT WAYNE — The 5th Annual Diamond Gala fundraiser to support A Mother’s Hope will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades will say the opening prayer; doors open at 5:30 p.m. The evening includes a cocktail hour, games, chances to win gift cards, wine, whiskey, and of course, diamonds. Dinner will then be served, followed by a live auction.

A Mother’s Hope, located in Fort Wayne, is the only shelter that exclusively serves pregnant, homeless women from throughout the area. Since its opening in 2018, more than 50 women have been provided with housing and supportive services to strengthen their opportunities for stability, including intensive daily and weekly services that include structured therapeutic sessions, case management, educational opportunities, employment coaching, community connections, and individualized action plans.

To learn more, purchase tickets, or make a donation, visit www.AMothersHopeFW.org.

Monte Cassino Pilgrimages Scheduled for October

ST. MEINRAD – Saint Meinrad Archabbey’s pilgrimages to honor the Blessed Mother at the Monte Cassino Shrine have been scheduled for Sundays in October.

Oct. 2 – Father Jeremy King, OSB, on “Mary, Model of Perseverance”

Oct. 9 – Archabbot Kurt Stasiak, OSB, on “Who are My Mother and Brothers and Sisters?”

Oct. 16 – Brother Maurus Zoeller, OSB, on “Marian Shrines and Pilgrimages”

Oct. 23 – Father Bede Cisco, OSB, on “Mary Among the Disciples”

Oct. 30 – Father. Adrian Burke, OSB, on “Be it Done Unto Me: On the ‘Virginal Emptiness’ of Mary.”

Ancilla Enrollment Up

PLYMOUTH – Marian University’s Ancilla College is projecting a 25-percent increase for the two- and four-year academic programs this year. The Ancilla campus will also open a new nursing facility to provide state-of-the-art training to its undergraduate nursing students. The facility features two simulation rooms, a skills lab, and a life-like nursing mannequin simulator.

