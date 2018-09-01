Around the Diocese: September 2, 2018 Todays Catholic

Support group for divorced Catholics

MISHAWAKA — The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend will host a 12-week support group for divorced men and women at the St. John Paul II Center in Mishawaka. The group will meet on Monday evenings from 7-9 p.m. beginning Sept. 10 and continuing through Dec. 10.

The gatherings will feature Ascension Press’ “Surviving Divorce” DVD series, which covers topics such as shock, grief, anger, forgiveness, money issues, helping children cope, and annulment and remarriage. It is based on the teachings of the Catholic Church and is open to anyone who needs comfort, counsel and clarity after divorce.

The cost to attend is $20, which includes a personal guide. To register, contact TheaMarie Burns at tmburns@diocesefwsb.org or by calling 574-234-0687.

More information on divorce support ministries is available at www.diocesefwsb.org/Divorce-Ministry.

Saint Mary’s College to host Vatican official

NOTRE DAME — Saint Mary’s College has announced that Cardinal Peter Turkson of Ghana will offer the annual McMahon Aquinas Lecture. Cardinal Turkson will present, “The Poor, the Vulnerable, and the Common Good” on Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. in O’Laughlin Auditorium. The event is free, and members of the public and campus communities are encouraged to attend.

Pope Francis appointed Cardinal Turkson to lead the new Vatican Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. Working closely with the Pope, Cardinal Turkson leads the Vatican’s teaching and advocacy on issues of justice and peace, economic inequality, and global solidarity. A dynamic, compassionate leader, Cardinal Turkson seeks to awaken the senses of all people to our common humanity and understanding that all God’s children belong together.

The lecture is presented by the Edna and George McMahon Aquinas Chair in Philosophy, which sponsors an annual lecture on a topic related to the thought of Thomas Aquinas.

For more information about Cardinal Turkson’s visit, go to www.saintmarys.edu/turkson.

Rejoice Women’s Retreat: Save the date

FORT WAYNE — The annual diocesan retreat for women of all ages will take place Nov. 30-Dec. 2 at Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center in Donaldson with Dr. Mary Healy, professor of sacred Scripture at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit and an international speaker on topics related to Scripture, evangelization, healing and the spiritual life as the presenter.

Healy is a general editor of the Catholic Commentary on Sacred Scripture series and author of two of its volumes, “The Gospel of Mark” and “Hebrews.” Her other books include “Men and Women Are from Eden: A Study Guide to John Paul II’s Theology of the Body” and “Healing: Bringing the Gift of God’s Mercy to the World.” She is chairman of the Doctrinal Commission of International Catholic Charismatic Renewal Services in Rome and serves the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian unity as a member of the Pentecostal-Catholic International Dialogue. In 2014, Pope Francis appointed her as one of the first three women ever to serve on the Pontifical Biblical Commission.

The cost of the retreat is $130, or $95 for college students. Lodging is available onsite for an additional fee. Registration for Rejoice opens Sept. 17 and tends to fill quickly. To register, visit www.diocesefwsb.org/rejoice.

Holy Cross Sister assumes LCWR presidency

NOTRE DAME — Sister Sharlet Ann Wagner, CSC, first councilor of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Cross, Notre Dame, inaugurated her presidency of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious on Aug. 10.

The LCWR, an association of leaders of women’s Catholic congregations in the U.S., has 1,350 members who serve as representatives for nearly 80 percent of the approximately 48,500 women religious in the United States.

Sister Sharlet has served in ministry with the Sisters of the Holy Cross for 27 years, celebrating her silver jubilee in 2016. Born in Omaha, Nebraska, she later moved to Texas, where she earned her bachelor of journalism degree from the University of Texas, Austin. She taught high school in Utah and later served at a Holy Cross health clinic in Uganda.

Returning to the U.S., she earned her law degree from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles, California. As an immigration attorney, she served with Central American Resource Center, Los Angeles, and at Holy Cross Ministries in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she later worked as Immigration Department director.

She served as general secretary for the congregation’s general leadership team prior to her position as first councilor, which she will retain during her LCWR tenure.

Christ: Foundation and Centre of History Retreat

DONALDSON — Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center offers a day program, Christ: Foundation and Centre of History Retreat, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

This program gives an overview of salvation history and leads the participant on a prayerful journey through the Bible. The main story of salvation, which runs throughout Scripture, will touch upon God’s covenants with creation, Noah, Abraham, Moses and David, and the new covenant established by Jesus.

The cost is $25, which includes lunch, refreshments and Scripture resources. Retreat leader is Christopher Thelen, director of Lindenwood.

For more information, email lindenwood@poorhandmaids.org or call 574-935-1780. Participants can also register online at www.lindenwood.org.

A part of The Center at Donaldson, Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center is a ministry of The Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ. The Poor Handmaids are celebrating the 150-year anniversary of their presence in America.

Adrian Dominican sister marks jubilee

ADRIAN, Mich. – Adrian Dominican sisters from throughout the United States came home to their motherhouse in Adrian, Michigan, for a special week this summer to mark their jubilees, their years of service and dedication to the Church and the congregation. The 2018 jubilee class includes 19 sisters celebrating 70 years; 23 celebrating 60 years; seven celebrating 50 years; and one celebrating 25 years.

Sister Mary Anne (Anita) Yanz, OP, a native of Chicago, is marking 60 years of religious life. She graduated from Maria High School in Chicago and entered the Adrian Dominican Congregation in June 1958. She professed her first vows on Dec. 31, 1959, and her final vows on Dec. 31, 1964.

One of Sister Mary Anne’s earliest assignments took her to elementary schools in Michigan. Sister Mary Anne later served as parish religious education coordinator at Christ the King Parish in South Bend from 1980 to 1986. She continued to direct parish religious education programs in Murray, Kentucky, and in Chicago. Currently retired, she volunteers at a Catholic hospital in the Chicago area and resides in Chicago Ridge, Illinois.

Copes open at Cathedral Museum

FORT WAYNE — An exhibit at Cathedral Museum, “A Festival of Copes, Part II,” is now on display. The copes were fabricated and gifted from around the world, and include several that have not been viewed since the 1940s.

Cathedral Museum is open Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 915 S. Clinton St., in the lower level of the Archbishop Noll Catholic Center. There is no admission charge and free parking is available.

* * *