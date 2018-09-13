Around the Diocese: September 16, 2018 Todays Catholic

Confraternity of Penitents retreat

HUNTINGTON — “The Spirituality of Padre Pio” is the theme for the annual Confraternity of Penitents-sponsored retreat, held at St. Felix Catholic Retreat Center, 1280 Hitzfield St., Huntington, from Oct. 4-8.

The retreat master, Father Pio Mandato, FMHSJ, is a Franciscan hermit from the Diocese of Scranton, Pennsylvania. He is also a distant relative of St. Padre Pio and he knew Padre Pio personally as a child. Father Pio’s mother was one of Padre Pio’s spiritual daughters. Father Pio will share both personal memories and his own insights into Padre Pio’s spirituality.

Cost for those staying overnight is $195 plus $15 worth of food to share or $15 toward food costs. This includes all meals and overnight accommodations. Commuter cost is $60 plus $15 of food or paper goods, or $15 toward costs of food and paper goods.

The retreat includes daily Mass, conferences, full Divine Office and time for private prayer and reflection. Sunday includes participation in the national rosary rally and talk by a Poor Clare nun.

To reserve a spot, please contact Madeline Nugent, CFP, at 260-739-6882 or bspenance@hotmail.com. A $50 deposit is requested, which will be applied to the total fee.

USF Philosophy/Theology Fall Lecture Series

FORT WAYNE — The University of Saint Francis presents its 2018-19 fall lecture series sponsored by the Department of Philosophy and Theology and the USF School of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

The opening lecture on Thursday, Sept. 13, “How to Read Plato,” will be presented by Dr. Lewis Pearson at 12:30 p.m. Pearson will provide some general principles of approach and interpretation to help readers understand Plato’s dialogues and dispel common misconceptions about the ancient philosopher.

The second lecture, on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m., will be presented by Father David Meinzen, who will speak on the topic: “Visual Pilgrimage to the Heart of Assisi at the Heart of Our Campus: The Theology Behind the Art and Architecture of the New Oratory of Saint Francis.” The presentation will take place inside the new oratory, where Father Meinzen will conduct a walk-through as he shares the multifaceted significance of its location, historic architecture and iconic imagery, and gives some sneak previews of visual treasures yet to come.

Robert Grosseteste used poetry and castle imagery to promote Church reform. From his “Castle of Love” poem, Sister Felicity Dorsett, OSF, assistant professor of theology, will discuss the role of Mary and the “four daughters of God” from Psalm 85 — Kindness, Truth, Justice and Peace — on Nov. 11 at 3 p.m.

“When Does Eternity Begin?” is a question that will be discussed by Dr. Earl Kumfer at 3 p.m. on Dec. 16. Christians believe that Jesus’ resurrection is more than proof of His teaching being true, or of His divinity. When does resurrection occur? What is it that is resurrected?

Unless otherwise noted, all lectures will take place in the Brookside Ballroom on the main campus of the University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St., Fort Wayne. They are free and open to the public. For additional information, contact Angie Springer at 260-399-7700 ext. 8100 or aspringer@sf.edu, or visit philosophy.sf.edu/lecture-series.

Ancilla College inaugurates 10th president

DONALDSON – On Aug. 22, along with the opening convocation that is traditionally held during the first week of classes, Ancilla College students witnessed the inauguration of Dr. Michele Dvorak, PHJC, as the college’s 10th president. In addition to the students, faculty and staff, as well as the sisters of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, special guests included Mayor Mark Senter of Plymouth; Sister Elise Kriss, OSF, of the University of Saint Francis; Dr. Daniel Lowery and Mary Severa of Calumet College of St. Joseph; Dr. David Wantz of Independent Colleges of Indiana; and several former presidents of Ancilla College.

In her address, Dvorak introduced a pilot program being offered this semester. “We have begun an ‘Earn and Learn’ initiative wherein 10 students receive a scholarship for $1,000 per semester in exchange for work here on the campus.” Not only will they receive the money toward tuition, but students also will receive three credit hours as the work they will be doing will align with the degrees they are working toward. The success of this program will then be evaluated in order to grow it in the future.

Dvorak also introduced a new vision for the college. “Ancilla College in the past has transformed itself in many ways,” she said. “In spending time thinking and studying, it appears that Ancilla and this entire campus are already on a path that moves us forward.” She pointed out initiatives that the ministries at The Center at Donaldson have undertaken in the past, including a geothermal climate control system, wind turbines, solar panels, and 30 acres of organic farm fields. “There appears to be a tilt and a drift toward protecting the environment and for reducing our carbon footprint,” she said. “Ancilla College can collaborate on this existing direction. We can engage in research projects, develop academic programs that engage students in integral ecology. This is consistent with Catholic social teaching … care of the environment.”

Ancilla College, founded in 1937, is a small, private, liberal arts school offering associate degrees in over two dozen academic programs and intercollegiate athletics at its campus near Plymouth. It is a sponsored ministry of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, part of The Center at Donaldson.

Wedding anniversary Masses Oct. 7, Oct. 21

FORT WAYNE — Couples observing their 25th, 50th or 60th wedding anniversary in 2018 are invited to affirm and celebrate their commitment during one of two jubilee Masses that will be celebrated by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades this fall. Family members and friends also are encouraged to accompany their loved ones in attendance.

The first anniversary Mass will take place Sunday, Oct. 7, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Cathedral, 1701 Miami St., South Bend. A ticketed reception will follow at the school gym. The second anniversary Mass will take place Sunday, Oct. 21, at 11:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1122 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne. A ticketed reception will follow at St. Mary, Mother of God Parish, 1101 S. Lafayette St., Fort Wayne.

To register for either Mass and reception, visit www.diocesefwsb.org/Family-And-Pro-Life.

For questions, or to register by phone, contact TheaMarie Burns at (574) 234-0687 or tmburns@diocesefwsb.org.

‘Come and See’ the Sisters of Providence

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. — “It was a great way to get to know people and prayerfully explore where I was at that point in my life,” Sister Emily TeKolste said.

Sister Emily took part in her first Come and See Weekend Retreat with the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, two years before entering the congregation. She said the experience was well worth it.

“I felt like I connected really well with the sisters even though I came away from the retreat thinking it wasn’t right at the time,” she said. “But to be honest, I walked in and was immediately overcome with awkwardness. I wondered what I had gotten myself into.”

Sister Emily said she had two memorable experiences with other sisters during the weekend that left a lasting impression on her. The two sisters made her feel like she was part of the community.

“I’m grateful for those experiences because they helped me to realize both gradually and through moments of clarity what my next steps needed to be,” she said, “and I was able to build the relationships that formed the foundation for when I finally did enter community.”

The Sisters of Providence Come and See Weekend Retreat will take place Oct. 26-28 at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Spend time with sisters in prayer, ask the younger sisters questions and get to know about the order’s foundress, St. Mother Theodore Guerin, all while exploring where God may be calling you.

The retreat is free and is for single, Catholic women, ages 18-42. Learn more or register at ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org.

