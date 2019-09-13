Around the Diocese: September, 15, 2019 Todays Catholic

40 Days For Life prayers planned in Allen County

FORT WAYNE — 40 Days for Life is a prayerful, peaceful and lawful endeavor to protect and save the lives of unborn children across the United States.

Christians from across Fort Wayne gather for 40 Days for Life in the spring and the fall to provide 12-hour days of prayer, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., each day during that period for the unborn.

The next campaign begins Sept. 25 and runs through Nov. 3 at a prayer vigil tent across the street from Fort Wayne’s former abortion clinic, 2210 Inwood Dr.

Everyone is encouraged to join in and stand before God to cry out for the most defenseless human beings. Check out the events, sign up for the prayer vigil and spread the word.

For more information on the vigil visit www.40daysforlife.com/ftwayne. For more information about Allen County Right To Life, go to https://www.ichooselife.org.

Appreciation for catechetical ministry and finance committee membership

New Women’s Care Center blessed

