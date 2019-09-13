Around the Diocese: September, 15, 2019
40 Days For Life prayers planned in Allen County
FORT WAYNE — 40 Days for Life is a prayerful, peaceful and lawful endeavor to protect and save the lives of unborn children across the United States.
Christians from across Fort Wayne gather for 40 Days for Life in the spring and the fall to provide 12-hour days of prayer, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., each day during that period for the unborn.
The next campaign begins Sept. 25 and runs through Nov. 3 at a prayer vigil tent across the street from Fort Wayne’s former abortion clinic, 2210 Inwood Dr.
Everyone is encouraged to join in and stand before God to cry out for the most defenseless human beings. Check out the events, sign up for the prayer vigil and spread the word.
For more information on the vigil visit www.40daysforlife.com/ftwayne. For more information about Allen County Right To Life, go to https://www.ichooselife.org.
Appreciation for catechetical ministry and finance committee membership
Donna Macino retired as director of religious education at St. John Bosco Parish, Churubusco, Aug. 25 after 34 years of catechetical service. At Mass, Macino was surprised with gifts and an abundance of gratitude and good wishes from the parish; in addition, Janice Martin, administrative assistant to the director of catechesis for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, presented her with a certificate signed by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades, acknowledging and thanking Macino. From left are Martin, pastor Father Francis Chukwuma and Macino. — Photos by Jamey Fischer
At the same Mass, Diane Randall and Doug Snyder are presented with gifts from the parish in honor of their father Lynn Snyder who retired from the St. John Bosco Finance Committee. Lynn Snyder led the parish committee for over 40 years. He was responsible for providing financial statements, budgets, heading up the maintenance and updating and remodeling of the church and rectory. They received thanks for Lynn’s dedication to St. John Bosco and its parishioners.
New Women’s Care Center blessed
A new location of the Women’s Care Center, on Lincolnway West in South Bend, was blessed by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Sept. 5, the feast day of St. Mother Teresa of Kolkata. The pro-life counseling and advocacy work of the Women’s Care Center mirrors the work of the saint, allowing women and families to choose life and supporting them as they become parents. At left are Bobby Williams, Women’s Care Center Foundation director; Ann Manion, volunteer Women’s Care Center president; and Bishop Rhoades. — Photos by Jennifer Miller
* * *
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.