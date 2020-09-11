Around the Diocese: September 13, 2020 Todays Catholic

40 Days for Life peaceful protest begins Sept. 23

BRYAN, Texas — The global pro-life organization 40 Days for Life will launch a record-breaking fall campaign starting Sept. 23, collaborating with 588 cities around the world to hold peaceful prayer vigils outside abortion clinics. The number of participating cities has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread civil unrest began this year, up from 516 in March.

“I am thrilled and humbled to see the upsurge of communities who want to devote their time and prayer to campaigning for the rights of the unborn amid all the uncertainty and insecurity of this year,” said Shawn Carney, 40 Days president. “I believe the events of 2020 have shown the need to accelerate the fight for life and use our time wisely to be a voice for the voiceless, especially in light of the upcoming election.”

Since its formation in 2007, 40 Days has helped saved 17,226 lives, contributed to the closing of 107 abortion clinics and helped 206 workers leave the abortion industry, all by holding community-led peaceful prayer vigils 24 hours a day, seven days a week, outside local abortion clinics. Cities around the world can join on-the-ground 40 Days efforts through the biannual spring and fall campaigns and can support the fight for life year-round through prayer and giving.

Although abortions no longer take place in Fort Wayne, advocates for unborn babies everywhere are invited to stand and peacefully pray during a 40-day vigil in the public right-of-way outside Planned Parenthood, 2930 Lake Ave. An opening Mass will also be celebrated Wednesday, Sept. 23, by Father Daniel Whelan at Our Lady of Good Hope Church, with adoration at 5:15 p.m. Benediction will follow right before Mass, at 6:30 p.m.

To participate in the Planned Parenthood vigil, or with questions, contact Annemarie DeVille at 260-797-3144 or annemariedeville@gmail.com.

The national campaign will continue through Nov. 1. To learn more, visit https://www.40daysforlife.com/.

American Heart Association awards grants to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School

FORT WAYNE — The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, has awarded grants to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School, Fort Wayne, to implement health and wellness activities. Only two other schools in Indiana received awards as well, Brentwood School in Plainfield and Sugar Grove School in Greenwood.

These grants continue the American Heart Association’s commitment to help educators make whole-body wellness a priority. Michelle Stronczek, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton physical education kindergarten through eighth grade teacher, applied for the grant hoping to buy outdoor physical education equipment. She will now be able to purchase the “9 Square in the Air” game and an outdoor pull-up bar.

Each year, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School participates in the Kids Heart Challenge. The students raise money for the American Heart Association, participate in physical activities such as jump roping and Hoops for Heart at school, and at the end the school has a fun assembly. Kids Heart Challenge and America Heart Challenge grants allow schools to target whole-body wellness in support of physical and emotional health.

Besides all the physical activity in physical education classes, part of the science curriculum involves teaching the seventh graders CPR. The students each receive a certification.

Anyone wishing to donate to the physical education program at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School can contact Sarah Shively, development director, at sshively@seascsfw.org or 260-432-4001.

* * *