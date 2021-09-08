Around the Diocese: September 12, 2021 Todays Catholic

Vincentians and friends to walk for the poor

FORT WAYNE — The ability of the St. Vincent de Paul Society to act in ways that lift families out of poverty is largely dependent on volunteers and donations. Both, organizers hope, will come together Oct. 3 for the society’s largest annual fundraising event: the fifth annual Friends of the Poor Walk/Run at Parkview Field, Fort Wayne.

New this year is an additional, shorter route option of just 1.25 miles, in addition to the 3-mile walk. There is now no entry fee, making it important that each participant be sponsored by as many people as possible via pledges for his or her walk. To sponsor someone, visit www.fopwalk.org/eventlisting/eventdetail/?eventid=2581. Many walkers are already registered online.

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades will offer a prayer immediately before walkers head out into the local neighborhood. The walk begins at 1 p.m. with on-site registration and check-in beginning at noon. Virtual walks or runs are encouraged as well for individuals or conferences that cannot attend the one at Parkview Field.

New Ave Explores series focuses on the Bible

NOTRE DAME —The next Ave Explores series will focus on the Bible. It began Sept. 8.

Ave Explores is a free educational series created to help Catholics consider aspects of the Catholic faith from a variety of angles, allowing individuals to look at topics relevant to their daily spiritual lives in fresh, engaging and practical ways. The series is also perfect for seekers and those who want to learn more about the Catholic faith.

Through this four-week, multimedia series, participants will learn from experts including Jeff Cavins, John Bergsma, Father Joshua Johnson, Sarah Christmyer, Alex Jones, Meg Hunter- Kilmer, Rachel Balducci, and Sonja Corbitt. The Ave Explores podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Play Music, and is also located on Breadbox Media, Redeemer Radio and Spoke Street Media.

Following is some of the content planned for the four-week Ave Explores: The Bible series.

• Week 1 will be an introduction to Scripture by examining visio divina and lectio divina, as well as some of the Bible’s surprises.

• Week 2 focuses on the Old Testament, including the covenants, Psalms and the Jewish roots of Scripture.

• Week 3 looks at the New Testament, including praying with the various letters, how the Gospels were written and the book of Revelation.

• Week 4 hones in on how the Scriptures are applicable in a person’s everyday life.

Sign up for limited-time, weekly emails with this series of Ave Explores content at www.avemariapress.com/aveexplores-bible.

OSV Challenge Showcase finalists announced

HUNTINGTON — OSV Institute for Catholic Innovation is preparing to gather fellow trailblazing Catholics who are eager to share the beauty, creativity, imagination and innovation of the Church at the 2021 OSV Challenge Showcase. The showcase is a free, virtual event taking place Sept. 18 that serves as the capstone for the second annual OSV Challenge, a multi-round entrepreneurial competition designed to accelerate unique project ideas in any stage from Catholics whose faith has motivated them to make a difference.

After the successful completion of a six-week accelerator program co-facilitated by the University of St. Thomas in Houston, 12 finalists have been selected to compete for a shot at winning one of three $100,000 prizes to advance their missions. The three winners will be announced during the livestream event at 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

This year’s 12 finalists are Bendecida XV, Catholic in Recovery, Cycle Prep, Dragon Slayers, FemCatholic, Fiat Project, MyCatholicDoctor, Perfect Love Casts Out Fear, Quo Vadis Catholic, Red Bird Ministries, Springs in the Desert, and Tabella. Springs in the Desert and Bendecida have team members who live in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

More than just a contest, the OSV Challenge is a unique experience for participants who aim to think beyond the status quo and to view the Catholic Church through the lenses of innovation and creativity. “We are not aiming to fund the next good idea, but to invest in people – emerging innovators and seasoned trailblazers – by forming a new generation of entrepreneurs who are not afraid to relook at how we encounter and evangelize through the Truth and beauty of the Catholic Church,” said Jason Shanks, president of OSV Institute for Catholic Innovation. “The Church has always been at the forefront of great ideas. I believe this year’s finalists have demonstrated their ability to make a big impact on the Church and the world.”

Additional information on the 2021 OSV Challenge finalists can be found at https://www.osvchallenge.com/2021-finalists.

Fort Wayne Red Mass to be celebrated Oct. 5

FORT WAYNE — The St. Thomas More Society of Fort Wayne will offer a Red Mass at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne. All legal professionals are invited to attend the liturgical celebration.

The first recorded Red Mass was in the year 1245 in Paris, France. The name derives from the color of the scarlet robes worn historically by the judges, as well as the red liturgical vestments worn by the clergy. The Mass is celebrated in honor of the Holy Spirit, the source of all wisdom, understanding, fortitude and good counsel. These gifts are especially needed in the day-to-day labor of the legal profession. Canon lawyers and judges also celebrate the annual Red Mass, seeking the same blessing of wisdom and understanding.

USF announces logo and monogram contest

FORT WAYNE — The University of Saint Francis announces a competition to redesign the university logo and to create a university monogram. It will award a grand prize of $5,000 for the winning entry in each category.

After 23 years with the current logo, USF welcomes the launch of a new era with this redesign.

“This is an exciting time to be part of the University of Saint Francis. We expect to receive a wide range of submissions for the competition, tapping into the creative minds of the USF community and beyond,” said USF President Father Eric A. Zimmer.

The competition is open to anyone. USF especially encourages students, faculty, staff and alumni to participate. The deadline for submission is Feb. 25. Applicants interested in participating should submit logo and monogram designs in a vector format to USF at sf.edu/logo-contest. Blue, PMS 288, must be the primary color of the logo. Applicants can view complete rules on the USF website.

A redesign committee under the leadership of Father Zimmer will review the proposals and determine the winner. USF will retain all rights to the winning logo and monogram.

The review and judging process will take place in March and April, with the announcement of the winner(s) in May.

For more information, email marketing@sf.edu.

Join the legacy and mission of a saint

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS — All single, Catholic women ages 18-42 are invited to Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Oct. 1-3 to see if God might be calling them to life as a Sister of Providence. During the free, in-person weekend retreat, participants can learn about the life and mission of congregation foundress St. Mother Theodore Guerin. Retreat participants will also experience the mission in action today by interacting with the Sisters of Providence.

The retreat begins at 7 p.m. EDT, Friday, Oct. 1, and will conclude at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. Food and housing will be provided.

Learn more about what the Sisters of Providence have to offer, including: faithfulness to prayer and total trust in providence, a lived legacy of love, mercy and justice modeled by the foundress, a close-knit community that has called Saint Mary-of-the-Woods home since 1840, a long history of standing up for justice, and ministries that respond to the current needs of today.

Sign up or learn more at ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org or call or text Sister Joni Luna at 361-500-9505.

