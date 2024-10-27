Around the Diocese: October 27, 2024 Todays Catholic

Catholic Charities Leaders Give Update on Agency’s Mission

FORT WAYNE – On Tuesday, October 15, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend held an event for Caritas Society members at Fort Wayne Country Club. Dr. John Fallon, President of Catholic Charities Board of Directors, and Dan Florin, CEO of Catholic Charities, shared mission-based highlights from the past fiscal year, as well as cast a vision of what is to come in the second year of the agency’s strategic plan.

“I am pleased to report that those we serve are already benefiting from our strategic initiatives: to live out our Catholic identity; to serve our most vulnerable neighbors; to protect life and support families; to nourish and heal heart, mind, and soul; and to build organizational capacity,” Florin told the 30 Caritas Society members gathered. “Year two of our plan is focused on strengthening hope. We can have excellent programming, but if we aren’t sharing the light of Christ and the gift of hope, then we are not fulfilling our mission.”

The Caritas Society is made up of passionate donors who are committed to the agency’s mission of “serving all those in need as Christ calls us to do.” Learn more about the Caritas Society at ccfwsb.org/caritas-society.

The Rosary Prayed at St. Patrick-St. Hedwig Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto

Women’s Retreat in LaGrange

* * *