Todays Catholic
October 27, 2024 // Diocese

Around the Diocese: October 27, 2024

Todays Catholic

Catholic Charities Leaders Give Update on Agency’s Mission

Provided by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend
Dr. John Fallon, President of the Board of Directors of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, speaks at a meeting of Caritas Society Members at Fort Wayne Country Club on Tuesday, October 15.

FORT WAYNE – On Tuesday, October 15, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend held an event for Caritas Society members at Fort Wayne Country Club. Dr. John Fallon, President of Catholic Charities Board of Directors, and Dan Florin, CEO of Catholic Charities, shared mission-based highlights from the past fiscal year, as well as cast a vision of what is to come in the second year of the agency’s strategic plan.

“I am pleased to report that those we serve are already benefiting from our strategic initiatives: to live out our Catholic identity; to serve our most vulnerable neighbors; to protect life and support families; to nourish and heal heart, mind, and soul; and to build organizational capacity,” Florin told the 30 Caritas Society members gathered. “Year two of our plan is focused on strengthening hope. We can have excellent programming, but if we aren’t sharing the light of Christ and the gift of hope, then we are not fulfilling our mission.”

The Caritas Society is made up of passionate donors who are committed to the agency’s mission of “serving all those in need as Christ calls us to do.”  Learn more about the Caritas Society at ccfwsb.org/caritas-society.

Dan Florin, CEO of Catholic Charities speaks to the Caritas Society.

The Rosary Prayed at St. Patrick-St. Hedwig Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto

Provided by Phil Niswonger
Members of the St. Patrick-St. Hedwig Parish community in South Bend pose for a photo after gathering to pray the Rosary at Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto at St. Hedwig Church on Wednesday, October 16 – the feast of St. Hedwig. The prayer service was organized by Lori and Chip Healy, and Polish flags and treat bags were handed out to participants. Refreshments and fellowship followed in the St. Hedwig Memorial Hall.

Women’s Retreat in LaGrange

Photos provided by St. Joseph Parish Facebook page
On Saturday, October 19, women of St. Joseph Parish in LaGrange gather for a spiritual retreat hosted by the Handmaids of Mary – a women’s group in the parish. Katherine Angulo, program director for the Thriving in Ministry Initiative at the University of Notre Dame, gave a talk on the subject of “Mary, Model of Wife and Mother.” Father Raul Marroquin, parochial vicar at the parish, led the group in a Holy Hour.

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE