Around the Diocese: October 24, 2020

Ancilla College receives Lilly Endowment grant

DONALDSON – Ancilla College has announced the receipt of a $1 million grant from the Lilly Endowment. The award is from Phase 2 of the “Charting the Future for Indiana’s Colleges and Universities” initiative which began in 2019.

The Lilly Endowment invited all of Indiana’s 38 accredited public and private colleges and universities to study options to improve efforts to educate students and prepare them for success, while considering the financial future of their institution.

Ancilla’s proposal included plans to proceed with the collaboration with Marian University, which will grow opportunities for Ancilla students and funding to assist with improved technology in its strongest programs. The proposal allows Ancilla to secure technology which has become necessary for enhanced virtual learning.

The Lilly Endowment launched the Charting the Future initiative because of its commitment to strengthen higher education attainment in Indiana and to help colleges and universities better prepare students for successful, meaningful lives.

Ancilla College is a ministry sponsored by the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ and is a part of The Center at Donaldson. Ancilla College is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, a regional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

Grandparents Day at St. Rose of Lima School

