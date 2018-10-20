Around the Diocese: October 21, 2018 Todays Catholic

Knights of Columbus Founders’ Day at Catholic Cemetery

FORT WAYNE — On Oct. 15, 1899, the Knights of Columbus Supreme Council issued a charter for Council 451 in the city of Fort Wayne. The charter lists 36 men and was the second council formed in the state of Indiana.

In honor of almost 120 years of continuous service to the Knights of Columbus principles of charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism, a genealogy research team was formed to learn about the lives and deeds of these Catholic men, whom Council 451 will honor with a prayer service on Oct. 28.

Because 29 of the 36 Knights listed on the Council 451 charter are buried in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne, a prayer service will take place there at 10 a.m., at the Breen-Phillips Altar. Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades will be present to recognize and honor these pioneer Knights with prayer, which will be followed immediately by optional graveside visits. A brief reception at Divine Mercy Funeral Home begins at 11:15 a.m. and will conclude at noon.

The Knights of Columbus genealogy team has produced a book containing one-page biographical sketches of each of the 36 men. A limited number of books will be available for purchase during the reception.

The Fort Wayne Catholic community is invited to attend this free event. For further information contact Steve Lutz, 260-341-7556. Catholic Cemetery is located at 3500 Lake Ave.

Lindenwood offers Advent Day Retreat

DONALDSON — Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center offers an Advent Day Retreat facilitated by Phyllis Hostmeyer on Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $35, which includes lunch and refreshments.

Through storytelling, Hostmeyer will delve into the meaning of “halakh” in the Old Testament. “Halakh” means to go, to walk, or to follow the way. In the Gospels, God instructs people to go: This retreat will look at those who followed God’s command and those who did not. Discussion includes how one can obey God’s command.

Hostmeyer graduated from Ancilla Domini High School in 1967 and since that time has traveled many paths as a Biblical storyteller. As the word “Halakh” rang in her ears, she traveled to the Philippines and the Dominican Republic to share Bible telling. She has carried God’s word throughout the United States as she teaches and tells stories at churches, schools and prisons. She also has returned to Israel several times to tell Bible stories on location and to study the fifth gospel – the land of Israel. She uses the art of Biblical storytelling as a retreat leader and a keynote speaker. During this retreat, be prepared to delve into the Bible and create poetry, share stories and discuss art.

For more information, email lindenwood@poorhandmaids.org or call 574-935-1780. Participants also can register online at www.lindenwood.org by Dec. 5.

