Around the Diocese: October 20, 2024

FORT WAYNE – On Friday, October 11, Nicole Hahn, Director of the Secretariat for Communications of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, was embraced by friends and family as she received the Distinguished Alumni Award from her alma mater, the University of Saint Francis.

At a banquet held in their honor at the North Campus Auditorium in Fort Wayne, the university recognized alumni who exemplify the mission of the university – namely, to live lives of “virtue, service, and joy.” Hahn was recognized for living out this mission through her ability to communicate and tell stories.

As a first-generation student, Hahn was the first to attend college in her family. Shortly after receiving her degree from what was then Saint Francis College, she was employed at Channel 21 as a producer. Hahn, an active parishioner at St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntington, worked in television news for more than two decades, demonstrating Christian virtue as she told the stories of people and events throughout the Fort Wayne community. In 2021, she was hired by the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend to serve as its Director of the Secretariat for Communications, the title she currently holds.

Hahn’s husband, Jim, her two children, Cota and Tess, and friends, extended family, and co-workers were in attendance at the banquet honoring her and other Saint Francis alumni.

