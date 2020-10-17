Around the Diocese: October 18, 2020 Todays Catholic

Ave Maria Press to publish notetaking Bible

NOTRE DAME — Ave Maria Press has announced that it will publish The Ave Catholic Notetaking Bible in two editions in 2021. This will be the first Bible in Ave’s 155-year history and the only Bible on the market with comprehensive cross-references to the Catechism of the Catholic Church. It will be available in March.

“The decision to publish a Bible stems from the heart of who we are as an apostolate of the Congregation of Holy Cross, United States Province of Priests and Brothers,” said Karey Circosta, publisher and CEO of Ave Maria Press. “Our mission is to be educators in the faith and to make God known, loved and served in publishing Catholic resources for schools, parishes and individuals. We are excited to share such an important resource with the faithful.”

The Ave Catholic Notetaking Bible will include essays by Mark Hart, chief information officer and executive vice president of Life Teen; Sarah Christmyer, co-developer and founding editor of The Great Adventure Catholic Bible study program; John Bergsma, theology professor at Franciscan University of Steubenville; Anthony Pagliarini, assistant professor of theology at the University of Notre Dame; and Bible study evangelist Sonja Corbitt.

Ave Maria Press was founded by Father Edward Sorin, CSC, in 1865 and is recognized as a leader in publishing Catholic high school religion textbooks, parish resources and books on prayer and spirituality.

Catholic Charities sees 296% increase in requests for assistance

FORT WAYNE – To date, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has received $463,500 in COVID-related funds earmarked for direct assistance to clients. In turn, the organization has been able to assist 2,286 individuals, which represents a 296% increase over the same period in 2019.

Assistance has been given for basic needs such as food, utilities, rent, car payments, mortgage payments and transportation for any household that has experienced the loss of a job or been furloughed due to the pandemic and its associated stay-at-home orders. Catholic Charities has also made referrals for those suffering from mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, isolation and thoughts of suicide.

CCFWSB serves the entire 14-county area of the diocese. Among those seeking relief are many people who have never needed assistance before.

“This is the first time many families have had to choose between paying the rent and paying the utilities,” said Kortney Harms, Resource and Referral coordinator in Auburn. “Many have no idea where to go or who to turn to.”

“As the state implements the governor’s Stage 5 of reopening, there will still be many out of work,” said Marde Martin, resource and referral coordinator in Fort Wayne. “As a result, we expect demand for assistance to remain high for the foreseeable future.”

To contact Catholic Charities, call 260-422-5625 in the Fort Wayne area; 574-234-3111 in the South Bend area; 260-925-0917 in Auburn; or visit: https://www.ccfwsb.org/covid-19.

