Around the Diocese: October 14, 2018

‘The Christian in the Public Square’

FORT WAYNE — In anticipation of midterm elections, Zion Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne will present an evening of talks from three denominational perspectives on the role and duties of Christians when it comes to voting.

Part of Zion’s Theology in the Parish series, “The Christian in the Public Square” takes place from 1:30-4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the church, located at 2313 Hanna St.

Presenting the Lutheran view will Pastor Peter Brock of St. John Lutheran Church — Bingen, Decatur. Pastor Brock is the fourth vice president of the Indiana District and serves regularly as an adjunct professor at Concordia Theological Seminary.

Judge Kenton Kiracofe will present the Catholic view. Judge Kiracofe is the Wells County circuit court judge and a former prosecutor in Wells and Marion counties. He is president of the Fort Wayne St. Thomas More Society.

Darryl Hart, distinguished associate professor of history at Hillsdale College in Michigan, will present the Reformed view. He is the author of “From Billy Graham to Sarah Palin: Evangelicals and the Betrayal of American Conservatism” and other books.

The presentations will be followed by a hymn festival, “Sacred Song of Zion: Hymns of the Reformation.”

Admission is $5 for adults, children 14 and younger are free. For more information call 260-744-1389.

Advent Day of Contemplative Prayer

DONALDSON — Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center will host an Advent Day of Contemplative Prayer on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST in Donaldson.

Sister Coletta Wrasman, PHJC, will lead participants into the silence of the day through the ancient Christian form of contemplative prayer. There, they will listen for God’s love within them. God invites everyone to be present to His presence throughout the day. Short presentations will help guide the prayer, and there also will be time to be alone with God. Mass will be celebrated in the Catherine Kasper Home Chapel at 11:15 a.m.

The cost of the retreat, refreshments and lunch is $35. Register at Linenwood.org by Dec. 1. For more information, email lindenwood@poorhandmaids.org or call 574-935-1780.

Located at 9601 Union Road, Plymouth, Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center is a part of The Center at Donaldson, sponsored by The Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ.

Ancilla College hosts Marshall County Promise

DONALDSON – Ancilla College was taken over by kindergarteners and first graders Oct. 4, as over 1400 students visited the campus for the Marshall County Promise “Walk into My Future” program. Instructors, coaches and other staff were on hand to give the young college hopefuls a glimpse into the world of academia.

The children walked through 10 different stations that covered college topics. They were able to interact with the goats from the goat farm while learning about agriculture, handle plastic replicas of body organs for science class, write a story and even learn some deep-breathing coping exercises. A recycling station was also in place, thanks to help from The Marshall County Recycle Depot.

All of this gave the students a glimpse of what college life is like. “Hopefully we can impress upon the kids how fun college can be and stress the importance of furthering their education after high school,” said Emily Hutsell, director of Institutional Advancement at Ancilla College. “If we plant these seeds at an early age, they may be more likely to continue.”

“Marshall County Promise celebrates the dreams of all youth by integrating a visit to Ancilla College. This experience allows each of our young learners an interactive campus experience that can help them visualize college,” said Kelsey Flynn, Marshall County Promise co-director. “Marshall County Promise appreciates and is thankful for the partnership that our community has with Ancilla College.”

