Around the Diocese: November 8, 2020

Diocesan plans to attend March for Life canceled

FORT WAYNE — The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the participants, has canceled tentative plans to participate in the National March for Life in Washington, D.C., Jan. 29.

Instead, local involvement will be coordinated through the Office of Youth Ministry. Director John Pratt will work with the Catholic high schools and parishes of the diocese to encourage participation in local efforts to support the right to life, including the marches that traditionally have taken place in Fort Wayne, South Bend and Elkhart.

For updates, visit diocesefwsb.org/march-for-life/.

Sisters to host ‘Daughters and Sons of Abraham’ retreat

ST. MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. — People of the Jewish, Muslim and Christian faith traditions are invited to attend the “Unity Retreat Afternoon for Daughters and Sons of Abraham,” hosted by the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, , in collaboration with the Interfaith Council of the Wabash Valley.

The retreat will take place from 1:15-4:15 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 15, inthe Foley Room at Providence Spirituality and Conference Center. Those wishing to attend virtually will receive a Zoom link upon registering to attend the retreat.

Join Sister Paula Damiano and a team of presenters who are of the Jewish, Christian and Muslim faiths as they unfold faith through prayer, song, presentations and conversations.

Indiana State University professor Dr. Arthur Feinsod, who is president of the Interfaith Council of the Wabash Valley, will help facilitate the event.

Feinsod said many religions trace back to Abraham, whom he called “the shared father of all three religions and the father of faith in general.”

“This retreat will honor that bond, showing how all three monotheistic roads lead to the same God, regardless of the different ways God is named or revered,” he continued. “Information about our shared Abrahamic legacy and a detailing of recent acts of respectful charity occurring among the religions can inspire us in how we can be toward one another in part through acknowledging and celebrating our common ancestry. “

We believe this is important. At stake is world peace.”

Sister Paula and Feinsod will be joined by Terry Gillies Fear and Dr. Riem Rostom as facilitators for the retreat.

Cost is $15 per person or a freewill donation. Registration deadline is Nov. 9.

Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing provctr@spsmw.org.

Knights support seminarians

