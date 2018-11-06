Around the Diocese: November 4, 2018 Todays Catholic

Advent retreat with bishop of Gary

DONALDSON — Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center will host an Advent Morning of Retreat with Bishop Donald Hying of the Diocese of Gary on Monday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. EST in Donaldson. An hour of reflection will be followed by Mass at 11 a.m., celebrated by Bishop Hying, in Ancilla Domini Chapel.

While there is no charge for the retreat, a donation to either Sojourner Truth House or Nazareth Home, ministries of The Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, is suggested and would be most appreciated during this Holy season of Advent. Sojourner Truth House supports families facing homelessness, and Nazareth Home cares for medically fragile children.

A native of West Allis, Wisconsin, Bishop Don Hying was ordained in 1989 and served as auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee before becoming bishop of the Diocese of Gary in 2015. He is a graduate of St. Francis de Sales Seminary in St. Francis, Wisconsin.

Please register at Lindenwood.org before December 3, 2018. For more information, email lindenwood@poorhandmaids.org or call 574-935-1780.

Located at 9601 Union Road, Plymouth, Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center is a part of The Center at Donaldson, sponsored by The Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ.

Christmas at USF starts Nov. 30

FORT WAYNE — The University of Saint Francis has announced the schedule for its annual Christmas tradition of yuletide celebration, Christmas at USF, which begins Nov. 30.

Visitors can tour the festively decorated Brookside Mansion (formerly known as Bass Mansion) at Christmas in the Castle on Friday, Nov. 30, from 4-6 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 1, noon-5 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 2, noon-5 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 3, 4-6 p.m.; and Tuesday, Dec. 4, Senior Day, noon-5 p.m.

A fair trade alternative shopping bazaar will be conducted on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 1 and 2, from noon to 5 p.m. at the North Campus.

USF students will perform “las posadas” on Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. as they walk through the USF campus portraying Mary and Joseph’s journey in search of lodging.

The Lighting of the Lake will honor special loved ones on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. on the lawn near Brookside Mansion, in concert with a living Nativity. The living Nativity with children’s petting zoo will be open from 5 to 5:45 p.m. on the lawn next to Brookside Mansion.

The main/north campus of USF is located at 2701 Spring St., and the North Campus at 2702 Spring St. More details on all events can be found at sf.edu/christmas.

* * *