Around the Diocese: November 3, 2019

Provided by Tammie Shenkel Before meeting with Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades at the Archbishop Noll Catholic Center, Fort Wayne, Oct. 21, participants in the Seven Sisters ministry — comprised of women across the diocese who pray for him and other diocesan priests weekly before the Blessed Sacrament — were honored with a Mass celebrated by Bishop Rhoades at Good Shepherd Chapel. The bishop preached about the example of St. Therese and how to persevere during distractions and other challenges to prayer.
Provided by Esther Garcia Before a children’s choir, Father José Arroyo Acevedo leads families in prayer Oct. 11 at St. John the Evangelist Parish, Goshen. Father Arroyo, Deacon Christian Nieves, Father Andrew Curry, theologian Alicia Nagy and deacons Huberto Vázquez and Marco Castillo led a daylong retreat at the parish for Spanish-speaking families, titled “The Power of Family Prayer.”
Provided by Michael Obergfell A student of St. Jude School, Fort Wayne, participates in a 40 Days for Life rosary for a greater respect for life and an end to abortion. On Oct. 22 teacher Patty Bond organized 145 sixth, seventh and eighth grade students for a 1.2-mile silent walk to the Planned Parenthood clinic, where they joined others in the prayer.
Provided by Father John Korcsmar, CSC Approximately 70 parishioners from St. Michael Parish in Plymouth gathered Oct. 19 for a parish day of recollection. The theme was “Missionary Disciples: Living the Eucharist, Evangelizing the World.” Talks were given by Esther Terry, director of Hispanic ministry for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend; Shawn Storer, director of Catholic social doctrine; and John Sikorski, director of adult faith formation and catechesis. The group prayed together and took in sessions in English and Spanish.
Photos provided by Mary Hilger The opportunity to celebrate Mass at the tomb of St. Peter and a personal encounter with Pope Francis were part of a pilgrimage “full of many expected graces,” as Father Tony Steinacker, pastor of SS. Peter and Paul Parish, said. Father Steinacker and parishioner Mary Hilger led “Walking in the Footsteps of Saint Peter and Saint Paul” to sites in Greece and in Rome Sept. 23-Oct. 5. Above, Father Steinacker and Father Spenser St. Louis, who is studying in Rome, celebrate Mass in the tomb; and below, the pope greets Mary Lou Morris, left, and Hilger.