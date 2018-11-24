Around the Diocese: November 25, 2018 Todays Catholic

Retrouvaille weekend for hurting marriages

INDIANAPOLIS — For anyone who feels alone, or is frustrated or angry with their spouse, Retrouvaille is a worldwide program that offers tools needed for hurting couples to rediscover a loving marriage relationship.

For more than 30 years, the Retrouvaille program has helped couples heal. The Feb. 22–24 weekend will take place at Saint Joseph Retreat & Conference Center in Tipton. Follow-up sessions take place in Indianapolis at Our Lady of Fatima. To learn more and register, visit the Retrouvaille website at www.HelpOurMarriage.com, email RetrouIndy@gmail.com or call 317-489-6811 for confidential registration information.

Retrouvaille can provide the tools to begin to heal a hurting marriage, so don’t wait — register today.

* * *