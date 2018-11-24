Around the Diocese: November 25, 2018
Retrouvaille weekend for hurting marriages
INDIANAPOLIS — For anyone who feels alone, or is frustrated or angry with their spouse, Retrouvaille is a worldwide program that offers tools needed for hurting couples to rediscover a loving marriage relationship.
For more than 30 years, the Retrouvaille program has helped couples heal. The Feb. 22–24 weekend will take place at Saint Joseph Retreat & Conference Center in Tipton. Follow-up sessions take place in Indianapolis at Our Lady of Fatima. To learn more and register, visit the Retrouvaille website at www.HelpOurMarriage.com, email RetrouIndy@gmail.com or call 317-489-6811 for confidential registration information.
Retrouvaille can provide the tools to begin to heal a hurting marriage, so don’t wait — register today.
As a multiracial faith community, St. Augustine Parish in South Bend celebrated its first “Día de los Muertos” or “Day of the Dead” at the beginning of November. An “ofrenda” was erected to honor Sadie Smith, one of the church’s founding members, and on it was placed a plate of chicken and green beans, symbolizing dinners sold to raise money for the building fund, as well as dancing shoes and a boa, symbolizing the dances she organized. Constructing an ofrenda to honor someone’s memory is a Mexican All Souls’ Day tradition. — Provided by Cheryl Ashe
Ten seminarians from the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend were received formally as candidates for holy orders Friday, Nov. 17, at Immaculate Conception Chapel, Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, Emmitsburg, Md., by Bishop Mark Brennan, auxiliary bishop of Baltimore. From left are Joseph Knepper; Jonathan Evangelista; Daniel Koehl; Michael Ammer; Bishop Brennan; Stephen Felicichia; Msgr, Andrew Baker, rector; Brian Isenbarger; Benjamin Landrigan; Logan Parrish; Augustine Onuoha; and Keeton Lockwood. — Provided by Msgr. Michael Heintz
On Oct. 23, there was a presentation of the Bishop’s Trophy to the Bishop Dwenger football team captains for winning the Battle of the Bishops for 2018. Pictured left to right are TJ Tippmann, TJ McGarry, Joe Tippmann, Sam Obergfell, Perry Leavell and Nick Gray of the Fort Wayne Serra Club. Bishop Dwenger’s football team will head to Lucas Oil Stadium in a bid for a state championship Friday, Nov. 23. — Provided by Julia Brewer
