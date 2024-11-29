Around the Diocese: November 24, 2024
Christ Child Society Gives Back
Members of the Christ Child Society of Fort Wayne gather at the Archbishop Noll Catholic Center on Wednesday, November 20, to pack and sort items for their Layette Program, which gives essential items to newborn babies and their families through more than a dozen social agencies across the region. Items contained in each layette pack include diapers, a sleep sack, gowns, onesies, blankets, bibs, bottles, socks, towels, wash cloths, and more. Learn more about their work at christchildfw.org.
– Photos by Scott Warden
An Evening of the Sacred
By Clare Hildebrandt
FORT WAYNE – On Friday, November 15, Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church in Fort Wayne hosted Adoration by Candlelight: An Evening of the Sacred, a night dedicated to prayers and practices found in the great tradition of the Church. The Blessed Sacrament was exposed in a dimly lit church, bringing forth an atmosphere of stillness as the Ecce Choir led prayer with both Latin and English hymns. Songs such as “Ave Maris Stella,” “Abide with Me,” and “In Paradisum” were sung between periods of silence. This intentional silence acted almost as a prayer itself, drawing the participants deeper into an encounter with the Eucharist. The mood of the event was one of reverence, which closed with the Divine Praises.
Photos by Clare Hildebrandt
Participants kneel and pray in a dimly lit church at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church’s Adoration by Candlelight: An Evening of the Sacred, which was held on Friday, November 15, in Fort Wayne.
The Blessed Sacrament stands in exposition, surrounded by clouds of incense, at Our Lady of Good Hope’s Adoration by Candlelight: An Evening of the Sacred, on Friday, November 15, in Fort Wayne.
Bishop Luers Football Heads to the Dome
Provided by Bishop Luers High School
Bishop Luers players and coaches celebrate on the team’s sideline after defeating Garrett 28-14 in the Class 3A semistate game at Luersfield on Friday, November 22. The Knights trailed the Railroaders 14-0 at halftime before rallying for 28 unanswered points in the second half. After having won the Class 2A state title last season, Bishop Luers advances to its first Class 3A championship game, where it will face Heritage Hills at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, at Lucas Oil Stadium, as it strives to win the 13th state championship in program history. For ticket information, visit athletics.bishopluers.org/article/47411.
Death Penalty Opponents Rally in Indianapolis
Provided by Sean Gallagher/Archdiocese of Indianapolis
Archbishop Charles C. Thompson of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis offers an opening prayer during a rally against the death penalty outside of the Indiana Statehouse on Sunday, November 17. Proponents of the death penalty are urging Governor Eric Holcomb not to resume state executions, including that of Joseph Corcoran, who is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday, December 18. In July, the five Catholic bishops of Indiana reiterated their pro-life stance “that the Church holds that human dignity is also offended when the state’s punishment takes a life.” Learn more at indianacc.org.
* * *
