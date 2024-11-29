Around the Diocese: November 24, 2024 Todays Catholic

Christ Child Society Gives Back

Members of the Christ Child Society of Fort Wayne gather at the Archbishop Noll Catholic Center on Wednesday, November 20, to pack and sort items for their Layette Program, which gives essential items to newborn babies and their families through more than a dozen social agencies across the region. Items contained in each layette pack include diapers, a sleep sack, gowns, onesies, blankets, bibs, bottles, socks, towels, wash cloths, and more. Learn more about their work at christchildfw.org.

– Photos by Scott Warden

An Evening of the Sacred

By Clare Hildebrandt

FORT WAYNE – On Friday, November 15, Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church in Fort Wayne hosted Adoration by Candlelight: An Evening of the Sacred, a night dedicated to prayers and practices found in the great tradition of the Church. The Blessed Sacrament was exposed in a dimly lit church, bringing forth an atmosphere of stillness as the Ecce Choir led prayer with both Latin and English hymns. Songs such as “Ave Maris Stella,” “Abide with Me,” and “In Paradisum” were sung between periods of silence. This intentional silence acted almost as a prayer itself, drawing the participants deeper into an encounter with the Eucharist. The mood of the event was one of reverence, which closed with the Divine Praises.

