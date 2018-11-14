Around the Diocese: November 18, 2018 Todays Catholic

Priests vs. seminarians roundball Dec. 27

FORT WAYNE — The basketball tradition featuring priests and seminarians is coming back to Fort Wayne on Thursday, Dec. 27, at 6:30 p.m. in the Bishop Dwenger High School gymnasium.

This year the seminarians look to defend their 2017 win, while the priests are seeking revenge from this family-friendly matchup on the court.

Join with other members of the Catholic community in this show of support for the seminarians and priests of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. There is no entrance fee. A freewill offering to support the seminarians will be collected. Bishop Dwenger High School is located at 1300 E. Washington Center Rd., Fort Wayne.

Theology on Tap winter series

MISHAWAKA — Theology on Tap, a Catholic speaker series for young adults in their 20s and 30s, single and married, will resume Feb. 5.

The gatherings will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Mishawaka Columbus Club, 114 W. 1st St., Mishawaka. Young adults are encouraged to attend for an opportunity to share in food, fellowship and faith. Additional dates and the roster of speakers have not been finalized.

Visit www.diocesefwsb.org/yam-retreats in coming weeks for additional information, or contact Sean Allen, director for Young Adult and Campus Ministry for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, at sallen@diocesefwsb.org or 260-234-0687.

Save the date for young adult retreat

MISHAWAKA — A retreat planned by the Office of Young Adult Ministry will provide young adult men and women in their 20s and 30s, single and married, a chance to get away from the busyness of daily life and encounter the Lord in a personal way. The retreat will take place Feb 9-10 at Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center, 9601 Union Rd., Plymouth.

Please visit www.diocesefwsb.org/yam-retreats in the coming weeks for additional information, or contact Sean Allen, director for Young Adult and Campus Ministry for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, at sallen@diocesefwsb.org or 260-234-0687.

‘Try Prayer! It Works!’ contest

EASTON, Mass. – Students are urged to submit entries now for the “Try Prayer! It Works!” contest. Deadline for the national competition is Feb. 20.

Sponsored by Family Rosary, the contest encourages children to participate in an inspiring faith experience by expressing their beliefs through art, poetry, prose and a new category this year: video. The competition is open to students in grades K-12 enrolled in a Catholic school, religious education program, parish or other organization, including home school.

This year’s theme, “Mary, Mother of the Church,” helps families explore how Mary is the Mother of Jesus and Mother to us all. Her important role in the Church flows from her deep connection with her Son and from Him to His children. The goal is to bring the Church’s teachings to life around the dinner table with discussion prompts, reflection question, prayer ideas and creativity. The first-place winner in each category receives $100. The sponsor of each winner also receives $100.

For details or to download an application, go to www.FamilyRosary.org/TryPrayer. For additional information, call Family Rosary at 800-299-PRAY (7729).

In the spirit of its founder Venerable Patrick Peyton, Holy Cross Family Ministries is a family of Catholic ministries that inspires, promotes and fosters the prayer life and spiritual well-being of families throughout the world. Family Rosary, a member ministry, helps families pray, especially the rosary. Holy Cross Family Ministries is sponsored by the Congregation of Holy Cross.

Franciscan Center goal: 1,500 turkeys for annual distribution

FORT WAYNE — The Franciscan Center expects to again provide over 1,500 turkeys to clients on its annual “Turkey Tuesday,” the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. The community’s help is needed to fund the final 900.

The Franciscan Center relies completely on donations from the community to make this annual event a reality and needs help filling its freezers with the final 900 to meet expected demand from families on the southeast side of Fort Wayne

Drop-off sites for turkeys and donations include:

The Franciscan Center’s main office, 1015 E. Maple Grove Ave., 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.–11 a.m. Saturday

The Franciscan Center Family Thrift, 925 E. Coliseum Blvd., 9 a.m.–8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday

The Franciscan Center Family Thrift, 6145 W. Jefferson Blvd., 9 a.m.–8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday

The Franciscan Center will even arrange pickup of turkeys if needed. For more information, contact Tony Ley at 260-710-3985 or visit www.thefranciscancenter.org.

The Franciscan Center, founded in 1989, is a local nonprofit organization serving the impoverished in the Fort Wayne area through its food bank, medicine cabinet and sack lunch programs. Last year over 70,000 families were served through its three relief programs that “meet people where they are at.” Contact the Franciscan Center at 260-744-3977 for more information or visit www.thefranciscancenter.org.

* * *