November 15, 2024 // Bishop

Around the Diocese: November 17, 2024

Ahead of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) November 2024 Plenary Assembly in Baltimore, Bishop Rhoades spent time on Saturday, November 9, helping with video projects being done by officials with the USCCB Public Affairs office. The projects include marking the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea in 2025 with a special video, a public service announcement for the feast of Christ the King, and videos with the participating bishops about the importance of their committees in the plenary assembly. – Photos by Hannah Dell

St. Matthew Seventh Graders Visit Fort Wayne

Photos by Scott Warden
Seventh-grade students from the Cathedral School of St. Matthew in South Bend listen as Bishop Rhoades tells them about the diocesan curia during a tour of the Archbishop Noll Catholic Center in downtown Fort Wayne on Wednesday, November 6.

Bishop Rhoades talks to seventh-grade students from the Cathedral School of St. Matthew in South Bend during their tour of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Wednesday, November 6. During the tour, Bishop Rhoades explained the history of the Fort Wayne cathedral.

Father Mark Gurtner, Vicar General of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, smiles as Bishop Rhoades introduces him to the seventh graders from the Cathedral School.

