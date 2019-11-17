Todays Catholic
Todays Catholic
November 17, 2019 // Diocese

Around the Diocese: November 17, 2019

Todays Catholic
Todays Catholic

‘Service of the Longest Night’

ST. MEINRAD — Abbey Caskets, a work of St. Meinrad Archabbey, will host a Service of the Longest Night on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m. Central Standard Time in the St. Meinrad Archabbey Guest House Chapel in St. Meinrad.

Many people find the holidays a challenging time. Instead of celebrating, they are struggling with grief. They miss loved ones and find that the usual traditions and bright lights serve only to heighten their struggle.

Father Adrian Burke, OSB, will lead the service with prayer and Scripture that acknowledge those who mourn and struggle with loss during the Christmas season.

Everyone is welcome. Light refreshments will follow. RSVP requested, but not required. Reply to info@abbeycaskets.com or call (800) 987-7380 for further information.

Provided by Teresa Vasquez Former classmates of St. Joseph School, Fort Wayne, reunited Nov. 9 for prayer and reminiscing. The classes represented were 1957, 1958, 1960, 1964, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1973 and 1977: Class year 1971 had the most former students attend. The impetus for the reunion came after one of the participants traveled to Italy and met up with a former classmate who had moved after sixth grade.

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE