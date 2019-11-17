Around the Diocese: November 17, 2019 Todays Catholic

‘Service of the Longest Night’

ST. MEINRAD — Abbey Caskets, a work of St. Meinrad Archabbey, will host a Service of the Longest Night on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m. Central Standard Time in the St. Meinrad Archabbey Guest House Chapel in St. Meinrad.

Many people find the holidays a challenging time. Instead of celebrating, they are struggling with grief. They miss loved ones and find that the usual traditions and bright lights serve only to heighten their struggle.

Father Adrian Burke, OSB, will lead the service with prayer and Scripture that acknowledge those who mourn and struggle with loss during the Christmas season.

Everyone is welcome. Light refreshments will follow. RSVP requested, but not required. Reply to info@abbeycaskets.com or call (800) 987-7380 for further information.

* * *