Around the Diocese: November 13, 2022 Todays Catholic

Knights Celebrate Founders Day

FORT WAYNE – On Oct. 15, Council 451 celebrated its 123rd anniversary. Due to the foresight of 36 local men with a desire to foster members’ pride in both their Catholic and American heritages, the council was chartered here in Fort Wayne just seven years after Blessed Michael McGivney established the Knights of Columbus in New Haven, Connecticut. Today, the council boasts a membership of more than 370 knights. Photos provided by Jim Keefer and Steve Lutz

Holy Cross Order Wins Bosco Jam

SOUTH BEND – On Oct. 21, priests and seminarians from the Congregation of the Holy Cross faced off against diocesan priests in the “Bosco Jam” at Saint Joseph High School, besting the diocesan priests by a narrow margin. The diocesan priests are in blue jerseys, the Holy Cross men in white. Provided by Father Drew Curry

Knights Host Soccer Finals Challenge

NOBLESVILLE – The Knights of Columbus Indiana State Council held the 2022 State Finals Soccer Challenge on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Guerin Catholic High School. State Finalists from across the state traveled to compete for a state championship for their division. North Regional champions included Aryana Grill and Elizabeth Curylo; runners-up included Lane Barron, Lucy Warner, and Nathaneal Crawford. Provided by Ryan Grill

Praying for the Departed Souls

SOUTH BEND – On a beautiful All Souls’ Day in South Bend, St. Joseph Parish held an evening service with more than 100 candles lining the city’s sidewalks around the block as parishioners held a procession while praying for the dearly departed. They processed once around the city block, then entered the church to sign the memorial book of the dead and for silent prayer. Thomas Labuzienski

* * *