Around the Diocese: November 10, 2024

Local Choir Members Join Mass, Procession in Toledo

As the 40 Days for Life campaign continues throughout the country during this time of Eucharistic Revival, the Diocese of Toledo recently hosted their own Christ-centered effort to pray for all those involved in the crisis of abortion.

On Saturday, October 26, Bishop Daniel E. Thomas, head of the Diocese of Toledo, celebrated Mass at St. Catherine of Siena Parish and led a Eucharistic procession to the last remaining abortion clinic in the diocese. An annual event organized by the diocese’s Catholic Charities Office for Life and Justice, this walk included prayers and singing from the Ecce Choir, which includes young adults from Ohio and Indiana, and is directed by Jessica Schuster.

In previous years, this event has been met with significant protests from abortion advocates. Bishop Thomas emphasized the importance of “living the truth in love” in their Eucharistic pilgrimage, which again faced angry shouts and disruptions when they arrived in the parking lot adjacent to the abortion clinic. Amidst attempted distractions, the choir sang out the Divine Mercy Chaplet and hymns imploring God’s love. Their prayers included the song “Lully, Lulla Lullay” which solemnly recounts the sorrow of the massacre of the innocent children by King Herod following Jesus’ birth.

Andrew Mourey, a member of the Ecce Choir and a parishioner at St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel, told Today’s Catholic: “Usually Eucharistic adoration isn’t interrupted by protestors, so having the opportunity to help us all focus on Christ through song, despite them trying to draw our attention away from Him, is something I’m more than happy to do.”

Catholic Charities Unveils New Box Truck

Father Mark Gurtner, Vicar General of the diocese, blessed a new box truck of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend in the parking lot of St. Mary Mother of God Church in downtown Fort Wayne on Monday, November 4. Officials with Catholic Charities unveiled the new box truck after their previous truck was totaled this past April.

“After an unexpected accident left us without our main vehicle for moving household items, we turned to our community for support,” said Dan Florin, CEO of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. “Thanks to the generosity of more than 60 individuals, we were able to purchase a brand-new truck at the end of September.”

The new truck will primarily be used to transport household items for newly resettled refugees. This year, Catholic Charities expects to welcome 300 refugees to the city, which translates to about 80-90 moves.

“The new box truck will benefit not only refugees but also a wide range of Catholic Charities clients in need of material assistance,” Florin added. “We are immensely grateful to all the supporters who made this truck possible!”

Marian Football Earns Program’s 400th Victory

