Around the Diocese: November 10, 2019 Todays Catholic

Learning to evangelize the world

Provided by Father John Korcsmar, CSC

Approximately 70 parishioners from St. Michael Parish in Plymouth gathered Oct. 19 for a parish day of recollection. The theme was “Missionary Disciples: Living the Eucharist, Evangelizing the World.” Talks were given by Esther Terry, director of Hispanic ministry for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend; Shawn Storer, director of Catholic social doctrine; and John Sikorski, director of adult faith formation and catechesis. The group prayed together and took in sessions in English and Spanish.

Bishop’s Trophy presented to Dwenger

Provided by Mike Woehnker

The Father Solanus Casey Vocation Society recognizes the winner of the annual Fort Wayne Catholic high school rivalry football game between Bishop Dwenger and Bishop Luers. The Bishop Dwenger Saints won the matchup this year and retain possession of a traveling trophy. Standing at left is Parry Leavell, president-elect of the Father Solanus Casey Vocation Society. At right, seated, is player Hayden Ellinger; in the second row, from left, are players Griffin Eifert and Patrick Finley, and athletic director John Bennett. In the back row is player Luke Wiginton.

