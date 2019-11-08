Todays Catholic
November 8, 2019 // Diocese

Around the Diocese: November 10, 2019

Learning to evangelize the world
Provided by Father John Korcsmar, CSC
Approximately 70 parishioners from St. Michael Parish in Plymouth gathered Oct. 19 for a parish day of recollection. The theme was “Missionary Disciples: Living the Eucharist, Evangelizing the World.” Talks were given by Esther Terry, director of Hispanic ministry for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend; Shawn Storer, director of Catholic social doctrine; and John Sikorski, director of adult faith formation and catechesis. The group prayed together and took in sessions in English and Spanish.

Bishop’s Trophy presented to Dwenger
Provided by Mike Woehnker
The Father Solanus Casey Vocation Society recognizes the winner of the annual Fort Wayne Catholic high school rivalry football game between Bishop Dwenger and Bishop Luers. The Bishop Dwenger Saints won the matchup this year and retain possession of a traveling trophy. Standing at left is Parry Leavell, president-elect of the Father Solanus Casey Vocation Society. At right, seated, is player Hayden Ellinger; in the second row, from left, are players Griffin Eifert and Patrick Finley, and athletic director John Bennett. In the back row is player Luke Wiginton.

M.Div. students learn from the bishop
Provided by Stacey Noem
“Leadership and Authority,” an annual presentation by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades to third-year master of divinity students at the University of Notre Dame, took place Wednesday, Oct. 30, on campus. Pictured with the bishop (center) after class are, in the front row, Daniela DeCiantis-Whitley and Grace Carroll. In back are Kevin Effron; Maggie McMahon; Andrew Fritz, CSC; Raquel Falk; Cameron Cortens, CSC; and Patrick Schmadeke.

Seminarians receive ministry of acolyte
Photos provided by Erin Kept
Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades celebrated a Mass with institution of acolytes at Mount St. Mary’s of the West Seminary in Cincinnati Oct. 30. Twenty-two seminarians from various dioceses received the ministry, an important step toward the priesthood. During his homily the bishop stated that it was Pope St. Paul VI who preserved the priest’s ministry of acolyte, to highlight his calling to be a man of the Eucharist.

Among those who received the ministry are three Poor Brothers of Saint Francis, a private association of the faithful of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. From left are Brothers Joseph, Felice and Pio.

* * *

