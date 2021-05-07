Around the Diocese: May 9, 2021 Todays Catholic

Schoolchildren rosary — ‘Let the Children Lead’

FORT WAYNE — Schoolchildren of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend invite the faithful of every age to join them in prayer on the feast of Our Lady of Fatima, May 13, at 10 a.m. The children will lead a rosary for all participants.

All who wish to join in can pray together as the students help turn all eyes to Jesus, through the Immaculate Heart of His mother, for peace and unity. The rosary, reflecting on the luminous mysteries, will be said for the nation to be restored to living under God, in His truth, and so that all people of the world will come to believe, adore, hope in and love the Lord Jesus.

Mary appeared to the children of Fatima, Portugal, in 1917, during a time of war and unrest. She did not bring her message from heaven to the adults, but to three young children. Why?

The answer may be found in Matthew 18:2-6. “He called a child over, placed it in their midst, and said, ‘Amen, I say to you, unless you turn and become like children, you will not enter the kingdom of heaven. Whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven. And whoever receives one child such as this in my name receives Me.’” So, the adults will pray that they might love and trust the Lord with the heart of a child, and the schoolchildren of the diocese will lead them in this prayer.

The webpage diocesefwsb.org/let-the-children-lead provides detailed information about this event, along with many resources for teachers, catechists and parents to use in preparing the students for the rosary and to help teach them more about the children of Fatima. It also provides resources to begin prayer of the daily rosary at home and to start school and parish rosary groups, so that the daily prayer of the rosary within the families of all students may continue, fulfilling the instructions of Our Lady of Fatima for a path to peace.

‘Zoom and See’ helps women discern call to religious life

ADRIAN, Michigan – Single Catholic women ages 19-35, who are trying to discern their call in life or who are feeling called to give their life to God are invited by the Adrian Dominican Sisters to spend the weekend with them and with other young Catholic women discerning their futures.

The virtual Zoom and See for Yourself weekend is Friday and Saturday, May 7-8. It will include time for prayer, silence, faith-sharing, and fun, as well as the opportunity to learn about the life of a sister and the Dominican life.

Register online at tinyurl.com/ADSDiscern. For information, contact Sister Tarianne DeYonker, OP, or Sister Katherine Frazier, OP, vocation co-directors, at vocations@adriandominicans.org.

* * *