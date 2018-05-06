Around the Diocese: May 6, 2018 Todays Catholic

Local Scout wins national scholarship

MISHAWAKA — Gregory Bycraft has been named a recipient of the Emmett J. Doerr Memorial Distinguished Scout Scholarship. Gregory is one of just six Catholic Scouts in the United States to receive this $2,000 college scholarship for 2018. The son of Bob and Camille Bycraft of Granger, he is a senior at Saint Joseph High School in South Bend and a member of Boy Scout Troop 572 in Granger.

The Emmett J. Doerr Memorial Distinguished Scout Scholarship was established by the Doerr Family and the National Catholic Committee on Scouting to honor Emmett J. Doerr, a dedicated Catholic Scout and very active member of the National Catholic Committee on Scouting. A recipient of the scholarship must be a practicing Catholic who is a senior in high school, active in a Scout Troop, has held leadership positions in his troop, school and community, earned the Ad Altare Dei or Pope Pius XII religious awards, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, and served his home parish in a ministry such as altar server, lector, or extraordinary minister of holy Communion.

In addition to meeting the above requirements, Gregory was one of two participants from the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend in the 2017 St. George Vocation Trek at the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, and he has participated in many diocesan Catholic Scouting activities. For his Eagle Scout project, Gregory built and installed bat nesting boxes at Love Creek Park in Berrien Center, Michigan.

Gregory plans to study theology at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

Creighton Model practitioner training

HUNTINGTON — For the first time, a Creighton Model Fertility Care Practitioner Education Program is planned for Northeast Indiana.

The Creighton Model FertilityCare System works cooperatively with a woman’s cycle to monitor normal and naturally occurring biological markers that identify the fertile and infertile days. The couple uses this information to plan or avoid a pregnancy and to monitor the woman’s health. The system is based on respect for the couple, the family and human life from the moment of conception.

The effectiveness of the Creighton Model method to avoid pregnancy is 99.5 percent, and it is extremely effective in helping couples achieve pregnancy. NaProTechnology, a new reproductive science based on the Creighton Model FertilityCare System, provides new hope for couples experiencing infertility.

Christopher Stroud, OB/GYN; Angela Martin, OB/GYN; Kate Heimann, DO; Andrew Mullally, MD; and Elizabeth Brauchla, MD; will participate in the training program June 2-9 at St. Felix Friary, 1280 Hitzfield St. For more information or to register, contact FertilityCare specialist and education program director Theresa Schortgen, RN, at 260-494-6444 or chartdaily365@frontier.com.

Presentation on Mother Tallon cause for sainthood

ELKHART — Sister Theresa Marie Moore, PVMI, a former Elkhart resident, will share stories about the life and times, heroic virtue, and steps on the path to canonization of Servant of God Mother Mary Teresa Tallon at 7 p.m. May 8 at St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Elkhart.

Mother Tallon moved to Indiana in 1887 at the age of 19 to join the Sisters of the Holy Cross, spending six years at the University of Notre Dame and Saint Mary’s College before teaching in a number of parishes across Indiana, Illinois, California and New York. Inspired by a longing for a deeper prayer life and the opportunity to seek out the lost and forsaken, the Holy Spirit called her to begin a community of contemplative-missionary sisters.

During her 12-year journey to receive permission to start the new community in New York City, she was assigned to Elkhart for two years and taught at St. Vincent de Paul School, from 1913-15. In 1920 permission was given for her to begin the Parish Visitors of Mary Immaculate order, which she guided for 31 years until her retirement.

Come and hear about her time in Elkhart, where she reached out to all the students, especially those who were ignored by others, and where she was encouraged by the pastor, Father Francis Jansen, as she encountered many trials. Her brave perseverance in the face of obstacles is an inspiring example of holiness.

End-of-life seminar

FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne-area chapter of Lutherans for Life will present an end-of-life issues seminar Saturday, May 5, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Allen County Right to Life building, 2126 Inwood Dr.

Dr. Andrew J. Mullally will present an overview of life issues and some of the confusing terminology. He will also discuss Indiana’s public-policy positions concerning end-of-life situations.

To register for this free event visit: www.ichooselife.org/evnt/lfl-end-of-life-seminar.

For information contact Allison Maluchnik 260-471-1949 or allison@ichooselife.org.

