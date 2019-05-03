Around the Diocese: May 5, 2019 Todays Catholic

Annual retreat June 23-29 at Lindenwood

DONALDSON — Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center hosts its 2019 Conference Retreat June 23-29. Facilitated by William DeWitt, this year’s retreat topic is “St. John of the Cross and Thomas Merton: Brothers in Christ.”

Although separated by centuries, both followed parallel spiritual paths. St. John of the Cross (1542-91) and Merton (1915-68) were cloistered mystics, spiritual reformers and prolific writers. Both attuned to the Holy Spirit, they wrote some of the most memorable prose and poetry ever composed. DeWitt will explore their inspiring spiritual works in this retreat.

DeWitt served in the U.S. Navy before studying engineering at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. He is retired from the Purdue University faculty and lives with his wife, Nola, in West Lafayette. He has written several books including “The Essence of Christian Meditation” published by CrossBooks. He also has led meditation studies on Father Henri Nouwen, Dorothy Day, St. Teresa of Avila and St. John of the Cross.

Cost for the retreat is $600 for single accommodations or $460 for commuters. Check-in begins at 4 p.m. EDT on June 23. Register at Lindenwood.org by June 16. For more information, email lindenwood@poorhandmaids.org or call (574) 935-1780.

Located at 9601 Union Road, Plymouth, Indiana, Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center is a part of The Center at Donaldson, sponsored by the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ.

Father Sigstein foundation accepting grant proposals

HUNTINGTON — From their founding in 1922 by Father John Joseph Sigstein, Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters have been dedicated to living the mission of Jesus. They proclaim the Word of God, foster justice, stand in solidarity with those living in poverty and oppression and promote the development of leaders. The John Joseph Sigstein Foundation was created to offer grants to organizations that will extend this approach to mission.

Victory Noll Sisters have served the people in mission centers across the United States. Through this foundation, they continue to have a presence in these areas. The foundation is established to promote and sustain the mission of God according to the charism of Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters in solidarity with all persons, especially those living in poverty and oppression.

The grant process for 2019 is underway and applications are being accepted. Organizations applying for a grant must have 501(c)(3), or equivalent, status and be geared toward effecting systemic change. The deadline for applying for 2019 grants from the John Joseph Sigstein Foundation is July 1.

Characteristics on which programs’ eligibility for funding will be judged include: promoting justice for those living in poverty and oppression; empowering persons to contribute to a more just and peaceful society; protecting and sustaining the environment, God’s creation; and contributing to the well-being of families.

The foundation is not intended to fund such things as scholarships, building projects, medical programs, well-funded existing organizations, foreign organizations and direct service programs.

Grant applications are available for download at www.olvm.org/jjsfoundation. For more information, check the website or contact the foundation by email at jjsfoundation@olvm.org, or by regular mail at John Joseph Sigstein Foundation, 1900 W. Park Drive, Huntington.

Day retreat with Bishop Donald Hying

DONALDSON — On July 6, Bishop Donald J. Hying of the Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin, and formerly of the Diocese of Gary, will lead a day retreat at Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center in Donaldson, focusing on ways to pray with Scripture.

The Catholic Church offers many beautiful ways to pray with Scripture. In this retreat, participants will explore several, including lectio divina and the Ignatian method of contemplation, or praying imaginatively. These methods will be practiced using scriptural references that focus on one’s responses to Christ’s call of discipleship.

The cost of the retreat is $35 and includes lunch and refreshments. Bishop Hying will celebrate Mass in Ancilla Domini Chapel during the retreat. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The retreat time is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Register at Lindenwood.org before June 29. For more information, email lindenwood@poorhandmaids.org or call 574-935-1780.

A native of West Allis, Wisconsin, Bishop Donald Hying was ordained in 1989 and served as auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee before becoming bishop of the Diocese of Gary in 2015. He was appointed by Pope Francis as the bishop of the Diocese of Madison on April 25. He’s a graduate of Saint Francis de Sales Seminary in St. Francis, Wisconsin.

Students receive vocation society scholarships

FORT WAYNE — The Father Solanus Casey Vocation Society conducted its annual awards banquet in April. A Mass was celebrated at St. Joseph Hospital, and the yearly Christian Leadership Awards were presented during the luncheon.

Every year, two seniors, a boy and a girl, are selected by the staffs of Bishop Dwenger and Bishop Luers high schools for living the Christian faith. Each of the four students received one of the awards, which is a scholarship toward their college education.

At Bishop Luers, Lily Shafer and Thomas Bond received the awards. Shafer is going into nursing at Purdue Fort Wayne, and Bond plans to study criminal law at PFW.

At Bishop Dwenger, the awards went to Mary Simcox and Thomas Koehl. Simcox will study canon law at Franciscan University, and Koehl is going into civil engineering at PFW.

* * *