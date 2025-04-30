Around the Diocese: May 4, 2025 Todays Catholic

On Saturday, April 26, hundreds of motorcyclists rode to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Arcola for the community’s annual Blessing of the Bikes. The church and school parking lots were completely full of bikes, and more bikes overflowed across the street to gravel parking areas. Inside the school, the parish’s youth group sold food, drinks, and event apparel to raise money for their future activities.

– Photos by Joe Romie

Rosary for Pope Francis

Friday, March 25, marked day five of praying the Rosary for Pope Francis at SS. Peter and Paul Church in Huntington. Throughout the week, hundreds of parishioners from SS. Peter and Paul and St. Mary in Huntington and others from the area gathered at 6:30 p.m. each evening to pray for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis following his death on Monday, April 21. A photo of Pope Francis, the official flag of Vatican City, a candle, and Easter lilies were on display in the front of the alter of the Church. The altar and the doors to the church were draped in black in mourning the death of Pope Francis. — Photos by Nicole Hahn

