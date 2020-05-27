Around the Diocese: May 31, 2020 Todays Catholic

Holy Cross College Rhoades Fellowship recipients named

NOTRE DAME – Academic, social and spiritual growth is at the heart of Holy Cross College’s mission, and this tradition will continue with this year’s recipients of the Rhoades Fellowship: Marian High School senior Neema Kwangu and Saint Joseph High School senior Stephanie Nunez.

“As Holy Cross has risen in academic caliber – we are now No. 7 in student quality among Midwest colleges – this award recognizes those who are taking us to that next level,” said Senior Vice President of Holy Cross College Michael Griffin, Ph.D. “Bishop (Kevin C. ) Rhoades has been such a strong supporter of our commitment to the combination of rigorous intellectual inquiry and vibrant Catholic mission. This award, in his name, celebrates those students who have unique strengths in both areas.”

All student applicants from the four diocesan high schools are considered for a Rhoades Fellowship if they receive one of Holy Cross College’s prestigious Signature Scholarships, the Blessed Basil Moreau or St. André Bessette awards. Recipients receive a full tuition scholarship to Holy Cross College.

Kwangu was born in Tanzania, spending her early years there until she moved to the United States her sophomore year of high school. She has transitioned into life in America apart from her family with the help of her local host mother. Despite the significant life change and natural culture shock, Kwangu has received the highest academic honors at Marian for the past three years. She is active in athletics, service and clubs, and has taken on leadership roles in campus ministry and varsity quiz bowl.

Her academic interest includes business with the intent to go on to law school and eventually be an international lawyer of human rights. Other interests include studying the humanities and she plans to get involved with campus ministry, the Psychology Club, Business Club, and to study abroad while at Holy Cross College.

Nunez, of Saint Joseph High School, was born in Chicago and has a heart for service. She is active serving the elderly, working with religious sisters, participating in her church youth group serving as a youth group leader, singing at Mass and other special events, and participating in the prayer blanket ministry at the high school. With a passion for art, she has an impressive portfolio with works in a variety of mediums including pencil, charcoal, colored pencil and watercolor.

Nunez is a first-generation college student with many academic interests. Her primary interest of study is studio art; however, she is also very interested in pursuing elementary education, English, psychology, Spanish and theology. Her intended major is visual arts with a studio art track. While on campus, she would like to take part in intramural sports, campus ministry, Latinos Unidos, the First Generation Student Club and to study abroad.

Summer training in evangelization to African Americans offered online

SOUTH BEND — The Institute for Black Catholic Studies is a graduate theology program and school of pastoral ministry that meets each summer on the campus of Xavier University of Louisiana. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IBCS will take its collaborative learning environment, rooted in academic study, community life, prayer and worship, online for 2020.

The institute’s mission is to form culturally competent Christian disciples — scholars, administrators, clergy and religious, seminarians, parish and diocesan ministers, church volunteers and the faithful — to effectively evangelize African Americans in the 21st century. Past faculty include the late Father Cyprian Davis, OSB, and Servant of God Sister Thea Bowman.

The dates of this year’s institute are June 28-July 17. To find out more or to register, visit www.xula.edu/ibcs or call 504-520-7691.

Scheiber Family Endowment awards scholarships, grants

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington County Community Foundation has announced Jessica Hartmus, Graham Scher and Gracey Linker as the 2020 recipients of the Donald E. and Lou Rayne Scheiber Catholic Education scholarships totaling $4,500.

Scher will attend the University of Indianapolis majoring in electronic media with a career goal of broadcasting. He is the son of Christi McElhaney and Kevin Scher.

Hartmus will attend Indiana Tech majoring in mechanical engineering. She is the daughter of Julie and Kenneth Hartmus of Roanoke.

Linker will attend Ball State University majoring in elementary education. She is the daughter of Megan and Jace Zahm of Huntington.

Also awarded were Donald E. and Lou Rayne Scheiber Charity Grants to support Huntington Catholic School.

Created in 1997, the Donald E. and Lou Rayne Scheiber Catholic Education and Charity Fund accomplishes dual purposes. First, the fund promotes educational opportunities for Huntington County students who are members of one of three local Catholic parishes — St. Joseph in Roanoke and St. Mary and SS. Peter and Paul in Huntington. Second, the fund provides charitable grants to Catholic organizations that promote the accepted teachings of the Roman Catholic Church.

For more information regarding this endowment and other endowments held at HCCF, visit www.huntingtonccf.org or on Facebook at huntingtonccf.

Deadline to apply for grants is July 1

HUNTINGTON — The deadline for applying for 2020 grants from the John Joseph Sigstein Foundation is July 1.

From the founding of their order in 1922 by Father John Joseph Sigstein, Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters have been dedicated to living the mission of Jesus. They proclaim the Word of God, foster justice, stand in solidarity with those living in poverty and oppression, and promote the development of leaders. The John Joseph Sigstein Foundation was created to offer grants to organizations that will extend their approach to mission.

Victory Noll Sisters have served the people in mission centers across the United States. Through this foundation, they continue to have a presence in these areas. The foundation is established to promote and sustain the mission of God according to the charism of Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters in solidarity with all persons, especially those living in poverty and oppression.

The grant process is underway and applications are currently being accepted. Organizations applying for a grant must have 501(c)(3), or equivalent, status and be geared toward effecting systemic change.

Characteristics on which programs eligibility for funding will be judged include promoting justice for those living in poverty and oppression; empowering persons to contribute to a more just and peaceful society; protecting and sustaining the environment, God’s creation; and contributing to the well-being of families.

The foundation is not intended to fund such things as scholarships, building projects, medical programs, existing well-funded organizations, foreign organizations or direct service programs.

Grant applications are available for download at www.olvm.org/jjsfoundation. For more information, check the website or contact the foundation by email at jjsfoundation@olvm.org or by regular mail at John Joseph Sigstein Foundation, 1900 W. Park Dr., Huntington, IN 46750.

* * *