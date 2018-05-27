Around the Diocese: May 27, 2018 Todays Catholic

Marian principal selected for Forty under 40

MISHAWAKA — Marian High School, Mishawaka, extended has extended congratulations to Principal Mark Kirzeder for being selected as one of the members of Michiana’s Forty under 40 Class of 2018. The list of outstanding honorees was compiled by the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce for those “professionals in the area who have distinguished themselves in their chosen field and civic or volunteer organizations.” This year’s Forty under 40 award winners were honored at a luncheon on May 11.

Kirzeder is a member of the 12th class of Forty under 40 in Michiana, so he joins 440 other young professionals who have been honored. Those selected must be under the age of 40 on May 16, live and work in Michiana and come from different sectors of industry and the workforce. They must have demonstrated initiative and dedication in pursuing their careers, proven success and achievement, investment in and service to others, and a passion for their community.

Kirzeder is in his 13th year at Marian High School, where he began teaching in the Science Department in 2004. This is his fourth year as principal. As the leader of the school, he emphasizes and models the pursuit of academic, spiritual, social and athletic excellence. He works with students on academic probation, those who are at the top of their classes and every student in-between. He values each individual and is interested in helping students be good citizens and disciples of Christ.

Under Kirzeder’s leadership the school has transitioned to using new programs that increase communication and efficiency. He was one of the pioneers of Marian’s partnership with Ivy Tech Community College. This partnership has resulted in many Marian graduates starting college with 15 or more credits and in Marian High School being tied for sixth place in the state for college preparedness, according to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.

He was named Light of Learning Principal of the Year by the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend in January. Kirzeder, his wife Leslie and their three children are members of St. Anthony de Padua Parish, where he serves as an extraordinary minister of holy Communion.

Bishop Luers Academic Super Bowl teams receive accolades FORT WAYNE — The Academic Super Bowl teams from Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne, were recently named in the Senior Division Top 10 Overall Teams in Class 3-A by the Indiana Academic Super Bowl. The ranking was based on the cumulative score of all six rounds at the area competition and unrelated to the state championship awards. Bishop Luers is the only high school recognized in northeast Indiana. The school’s Academic Super Bowl teams had a strong showing in state competition at Purdue University on May 5, where social studies took third and English took fourth. Bishop Luers High School won first place overall for Class 3 on April 17 at the Academic Super Bowl area meet at Leo High School. On the fine arts team are Kyra Zwick, Alejandra Palma and Grace Bryant. On the social studies team are Adam Veldman, Mary Braun and Rachel Notter. On the English team: are Margaret Cicchiello, Mary Cicchiello, Rachel Notter, Ellie Goeglein and Maria Renner. On the science team are students Paul Braun, Garrett Scheiber and Erin Stuczynski. On the interdisciplinary team are Adam Veldman, Paul Braun, Lily Shafer, Margaret Cicchiello, Rachel Notter and Noah Brown. On the math team are Noah Brown, Faith Vandermeir, Megan Gilpin, Sara Quinn and Lily Shafer.

