Around the Diocese: May 26, 2024

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Students Honor Our Lady with Rosary Rally

FORT WAYNE – Inspired by the three shepherd children of Fatima, hundreds of students and staff members at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School in Fort Wayne gathered to honor Our Lady during the community’s third annual Rosary Rally on Wednesday, May 8.

The event, organized by the school’s fourth-grade classes, included singing Marian hymns and a procession with a statue of Our Lady of Fatima. St. Elizabeth Principal Lois Widner shared with Today’s Catholic that as the fourth graders approached the statue, each student placed a white rose at her feet, entrusting themselves and their families to her maternal care.

Father Jake Schneider, Parochial Vicar at St. Elizabeth, alongside Father Terry Coonan, Pastor of the Parish, led the school in praying and meditating on the Glorious Mysteries of the Rosary.

Widner said the fourth-grade class at St. Elizabeth School prepares for this event beginning on the first day of the school year. Students are taught about the importance of prayer to Our Lady, especially under the title of Our Lady of Fatima, as it was during this apparition that she appeared to three shepherd children, all of whom were about the age of the fourth-grade students. Throughout the year, as the classes pray a decade of the Rosary, a paper chain is created to visually show the prayers they have prayed. This paper chain was then presented to Our Lady during the Rosary Rally, as it was set upon the base of the statue.

The motto for this year’s Rosary Rally was taken from St. Padre Pio, who said, “Love the Madonna and pray the Rosary.”

First Communion at St. Aloysius

Provided by St. Aloysius Church and School Facebook page
On Sunday, May 5, students at St. Aloysius Church in Yoder celebrate their first Communion together along with their Pastor, Monsignor Bruce Piechocki, and teachers. In the front row, from left to right, are Tiran Magner, Will Rogers, Emma Poe, Max Zaremba, and Elle Sorg. In the back row, from left to right, are Hayden Heckber, Brantley Baker, Piper Dazey, Brayden Taylor, and Finnegan Hofer.

May Crownings

Photos provided by Facebook
Children from St. Mary of the Annunciation Church in Bristol pose for a picture during the parish’s May crowning celebration, which was held on Sunday, May 5.

Students from St. Joseph School in Decatur wait to process into the church before a May crowning celebration on Friday, May 3.

At St. John the Baptist School in New Haven, a student places a crown of flowers on a statue depicting Mary, Mother of God, holding her Son, Jesus, on Friday, May 3. Each year, second- and eighth-grade students from the school honor Mary by presenting her with flowers.

Defend Us in Battle

Provided by St. Joseph Parish’s Facebook page
Father Osman Ramos, Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in LaGrange, blesses a statue of St. Michael the Archangel following Mass on Saturday, May 11. Father Ramos also blessed a statue of the Holy Child of Prague.

