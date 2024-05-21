Around the Diocese: May 26, 2024 Todays Catholic

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Students Honor Our Lady with Rosary Rally

FORT WAYNE – Inspired by the three shepherd children of Fatima, hundreds of students and staff members at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School in Fort Wayne gathered to honor Our Lady during the community’s third annual Rosary Rally on Wednesday, May 8.

The event, organized by the school’s fourth-grade classes, included singing Marian hymns and a procession with a statue of Our Lady of Fatima. St. Elizabeth Principal Lois Widner shared with Today’s Catholic that as the fourth graders approached the statue, each student placed a white rose at her feet, entrusting themselves and their families to her maternal care.

Father Jake Schneider, Parochial Vicar at St. Elizabeth, alongside Father Terry Coonan, Pastor of the Parish, led the school in praying and meditating on the Glorious Mysteries of the Rosary.

Widner said the fourth-grade class at St. Elizabeth School prepares for this event beginning on the first day of the school year. Students are taught about the importance of prayer to Our Lady, especially under the title of Our Lady of Fatima, as it was during this apparition that she appeared to three shepherd children, all of whom were about the age of the fourth-grade students. Throughout the year, as the classes pray a decade of the Rosary, a paper chain is created to visually show the prayers they have prayed. This paper chain was then presented to Our Lady during the Rosary Rally, as it was set upon the base of the statue.

The motto for this year’s Rosary Rally was taken from St. Padre Pio, who said, “Love the Madonna and pray the Rosary.”

