Around the Diocese: May 23, 2021 Todays Catholic

Redeemer Radio launches Spoke Street

FORT WAYNE — This Lent, Redeemer Radio launched its new Spoke Street website, a network of 27 podcasts aimed at aiding Catholics to grow in their faith. Included are local features such as “Truth in Charity,” “Kingdom Builders,” and “Doctor Doctor,” as well as some from outside the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. The idea for Spoke Street was to reach younger audiences who are more likely to access podcasts online than to listen to traditional FM radio.

The podcasts are available for free at spokestreet.com.

Ideas move to second phase of OSV Challenge

HUNTINGTON – OSV Institute for Catholic Innovation announces the next phase of this year’s OSV Challenge, a multi-round entrepreneurial competition designed to incubate unique project ideas from Catholics whose faith has motivated them to make a difference. A record-breaking influx of nearly 600 applications were received between Feb. 1 and April 2 from innovators eager to compete for one of three prizes valued at $100,000 each to advance their missions. A total of 182 applicants were selected to move forward to Round Two of the competition.

“The OSV Challenge was created because we believe the world is desperate for innovative co-creation with our Creator,” asserted Jason Shanks, president of the OSV Institute for Catholic Innovation. “We are set on finding great ideas by finding people striving for greatness. Our mission is to discover and raise up Catholic innovators so that, through them and their initiatives, the Church can flourish, and the world can encounter Christ’s love.”

The OSV Challenge process serves the Church by continuing to reveal needs and trends based on the applications received. The top three self-identified categories from applicants included marriage/parenting, fine arts and Catholic education.

New themes also emerged from this year’s applicants. “We had proposals for innovation in seminary education, mental health services, investment groups for Catholics and a vast range of other interesting topics,” said Matt Smith, director of strategic initiatives at OSV Institute for Catholic Innovation. “While we asked applicants to self-identify tracks in the application, we cast the innovation net wide, and we are glad we did. These ‘new themes’ reflect emerging needs within the Church and we want to ensure the Challenge is reflective of these.”

Challengers invited to move forward to round two of the contest are tasked with a new mission to advance their ideas such as developing a business model canvas and submitting an empathy awareness video. Initiatives selected to move beyond round two will be invited to participate in a six-week accelerator program for a group of 24 semi-finalists that will offer the next-level professional guidance, spiritual formation, and personal development needed to refine their mission for optimal impact on the Church and the world.

Find meaning, community as a Providence Associate

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. — Women and men who are looking for spiritual enrichment, support, community or a sense of mission, or who are being called to a deeper relationship with the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, are invited become a Providence Associate. The application deadline is May 31.

Providence Associates are women and men of faith, ages 18 years and older, who share their own unique gifts and talents with others while sharing in the mission of the Sisters of Providence.

Accepted applicants spend a year meeting one-on-one on a regular basis with a Sister of Providence or another Providence Associate companion. During the meetings, the candidate and their companions learn and share about Providence Spirituality.

Accepted candidates attend an orientation at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in November. Following the orientation, the candidate and companion usually meet once a month for the coming year.

Visit ProvidenceAssociates.org or contact Sister Sue Paweski at 312-909-7492 or spaweski@spsmw.org to learn more.

* * *