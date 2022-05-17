Around the Diocese: May 22, 2022 Francie Hogan Page Designer

Central Catholic remembrance planned

FORT WAYNE – The Central Catholic Alumni Association invites all former students, staff and faculty to the Central Catholic Memorial Plaza on E. Lewis Street in Fort Wayne on June 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The year 2022 marks the 50-year anniversary of the school’s closing. To honor Central Catholic and all it meant to those who were a part of it, the alumni association is holding a celebration at the site of the former school, rain or shine.

Ave Maria Press explores the Mass

NOTRE DAME – In “Ave Explores: The Mass,” you will learn about the history and structure of the liturgy, how to combat distractions during the service, ways to be a more active participant in the homily and how the Mass can transform your life. You will learn from experts including theologians Timothy P. O’Malley and Susan Timoney, Deacon Greg Kandra, Shannon Wimp Schmidt, Emily Stimpson Chapman, Paula Huston, Father Michael White and Tom Corcoran. “Ave Explores” is a free, multimedia educational series created to help Catholics consider aspects of our faith from a variety of angles, considering topics that are relevant to our daily spiritual lives in fresh, engaging, and practical ways. You can get a sneak peek of “Ave Explores: The Mass” with a special episode of the Ave Explores podcast on May 4. Host Katie Prejean McGrady will talk with Father Patrick Mary Briscoe, OP, about the transforming power of the Mass. The full series begins on May 11, available through podcast services: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play Music, Redeemer Radio and Spoke Street Media.

Bishop Rhoades teaches history class

FORT WAYNE – Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades visited the eighth-grade history class at St. John the Baptist School in Fort Wayne on May 11. He was excited to talk with the students about early American Catholicism and the history of the diocese. After answering some questions, he traced the roots of Catholicism in America back to British, French and Spanish evangelical efforts, emphasizing that America was a European missionary territory. He spoke of the significance of the state of Maryland and its foundational religious freedom in the British colonies. From this point, the bishop launched into the growth of the diocese, telling the students about the engaging efforts of Bishop Simon Brute, Fathers Edward Sorin, CSC and Julian Benoit. All of these, Bishop Rhoades explained, were critical in the formation of the diocese.

He ended by speaking about his own faith journey, the importance of keeping the faith in high school, whether attending a Catholic or public school, and the compatibility of faith and reason. The class concluded with prayer and Bishop’s blessing as students prepared to receive the sacrament of confirmation the following night.

Correction

In the May 15 issue, the article “Co-valedictorians lead Marian class of ’22” misprinted the name of Grace Weaver’s father. Her father’s name is Doctor LeRoy Weaver. We apologize for the error.

