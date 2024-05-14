Around the Diocese: May 19, 2024 Todays Catholic

May Sundays Bring First Communions

First Communicants at SS. Peter and Paul Church in Huntington prepare to process into Mass on Sunday, May 5. The Mass was celebrated by Father Tony Steinacker, Pastor of SS. Peter and Paul, who gifted each child a rosary that was handmade by a member of the parish.

– Photos by Scott Warden

* * *