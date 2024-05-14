Around the Diocese: May 19, 2024
May Sundays Bring First Communions
First Communicants at SS. Peter and Paul Church in Huntington prepare to process into Mass on Sunday, May 5. The Mass was celebrated by Father Tony Steinacker, Pastor of SS. Peter and Paul, who gifted each child a rosary that was handmade by a member of the parish.
– Photos by Scott Warden
Provided by St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish Facebook Page
The first Communion class at St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish in New Carlisle – Connor Blosser, Mallory Zelaski, and Matthew Warmhold – poses with religious education instructor Gabby VanLue and Father Bob Garrow after receiving their first Communion on Sunday, May 5.
Photos by Eric Peat
The first Communion class at Queen of Angels Church in Fort Wayne poses for a photo alongside the parish’s pastor, Father Spenser St. Louis, and parish staff members following Mass on Sunday, May 5.
* * *
