Around the Diocese: May 18, 2025 Todays Catholic

On Wednesday, May 7, young adults from the diocese gathered at Our Lady of Good Hope in Fort Wayne to mark the month dedicated to Mary with a May crowning and a celebratory feast. On the lawn in front of the church, Father Royce Gregerson led prayer as young men and women processed with bouquets for the Virgin Mary. Afterwards, the celebration of Our Lady continued with cornhole, volleyball, and spikeball. – Clare Hildebrandt

Students at St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Fort Wayne celebrate the announcement of the new pope, Pope Leo XIV, outside of the school building on Thursday, May 8. Principal Molly Javins told Today’s Catholic that “each class was given a bell and designated a ‘bell ringer.’ When the white smoke was spotted form the Sistine Chapel, the bell ringers yelled “Habemus papem,” and all classes went to the front of the school. We had a chimenea with white smoke, and all rang bells and cheered together. It will hopefully be a day they never forget!” – Provided by St. John the Baptist School

Thursday, May 8, just hours after the announcement that Cardinal Robert F. Prevost, the Chicago-born prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops under Pope Francis, was elected the 267th pope, taking the name Pope Leo XIV, Father Tony Steinacker, priest at SS. Peter and Paul Church in Huntington, decorated the outside of the church with yellow bunting signifying the new pope had been elected. Father Steinacker also set out a table with a photo of the new Pope Leo XIV in the middle of the main aisle just inside the church. – Photos by Father Tony Steinacker

Players on the sixth-grade girls soccer team at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School in Fort Wayne pose for a photo after winning the CYO championship recently. – Provided by St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School

