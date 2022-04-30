Around the Diocese: May 1, 2022 Todays Catholic

Greenhouse to open on Mother’s Day weekend

FORT WAYNE – St. Henry Church in Fort Wayne will open their greenhouse for the season for a Mother’s Day Spring Festival on Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A variety of plants will be available for purchase, including hanging baskets, flats of flowers, vegetables and herbs, houseplants, perennial flowers and ferns.

Information nights answer questions about World Youth Day 2023

MISHAWAKA — Two WYD 2023 info nights will be held on May 11 and 12 from 7-8:30 p.m. and are open to youth, parents, clergy and young adults wanting to learn more about the diocesan pilgrimage to Portugal in 2023 for World Youth Day. The May 11 info night will be held at Marian High School, 1311 S. Logan St. in Mishawaka. The May 12 info night will be held at Bishop Dwenger High School, 1300 E Washington Center Rd. in Fort Wayne. Info nights are the perfect opportunity to grow your interest in WYD, answer questions you may have, share ideas for fundraising, and hear from the travel partners at Verso Ministries. Contact John Pratt at [email protected] or visit www.diocesefwsb.org/wyd/#INFO for additional details.

University of Saint Francis awarded grant for Crown Point campus

CROWN POINT – The University of Saint Francis Crown Point announced the acceptance of a Community Project Funding grant of $225,000 in a news conference on Friday, April 22, at the campus, 12880 Mississippi Parkway. USF President Father Eric Albert Zimmer appeared with Rep. Frank J. Mrvan of the First Congressional District of Indiana to announce the grant. The funding will support the acquisition of equipment and other student needs for the USF Crown Point site. USF Crown Point expanded in size and scope for the 2021-22 academic year, adding several new degree programs. The grant will support efforts to expand a strong pool of medical professionals to serve northwest Indiana’s growing health needs. The grant is the result of a Community Project Funding request included in the final version of Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations legislation.

CHERISHED — A retreat for those in a season of infertility

NOTRE DAME — The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend and Springs in the Desert are partnering to support couples carrying the cross of infertility with a day-long retreat on Mother’s Day weekend, Saturday, May 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Parish Center. Come with your spouse or on your own to be supported, hear inspiring reflections, have opportunities for group sharing and experience friendship with others on this same path. The retreat will include time for prayer in adoration as well as an opportunity to receive the sacrament of reconciliation and attend the Vigil Mass for Sunday. Registration is $50/couple, $25/individual, and includes lunch and dinner. Details at www.springsinthedesert.org. Contact Lisa Everett at 574-386-2947 or [email protected] for information.

* * *