Around the Diocese: March 31, 2019 Todays Catholic

Grief counselor to present free seminars

FORT WAYNE — The Ramada Plaza Marquis Ballroom on Washington Center Road in Fort Wayne will be the location of two seminars for community members and professionals. On Tuesday, April 23, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., the topic presented for the general public will be “Loving from the outside in, mourning from the inside out: helping yourself heal when someone dies.” On Wednesday, April 24, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., the topic will be “When grief is ‘complicated’: a model to understand, identify and companion grievers,” for members of the professional caregiving community.

Dr. Alan Wolfelt, author, educator and grief counselor, will present the programs. A past recipient of the Association for Death Education and Counseling’s Death Educator Award, Wolfelt is director of the Center for Loss and Life Transition located in Fort Collins, Colorado. He is known throughout the United States and Canada for his educational contributions in the areas of both childhood and adult grief.

For more information and to request a ticket, call D.O. McComb & Sons at 260-426-9494.

University of Saint Francis annual Formula for Life 5K

FORT WAYNE – The 11th annual Formula for Life 5K, which raises funds to support the residential, nutritional and medical needs of orphans in Haiti, will be take place Sunday, April 14, at the University of Saint Francis, Fort Wayne.

The run/walk starts at 1 p.m. at Hutzell Athletic Center on the campus, 2701 Spring St.

Founded by a USF student who was inspired to help the situation in Haiti, funds raised support the children of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Orphanage, as well as neighboring families.

Registration is $15 per person, or $13 per person for families of three or more. To register, visit runreg.com or request a form via email from aobringer@sf.edu.

The first 300 people registered will receive an event T-shirt.

The 5K is open to everyone, from competitive runners to casual walkers. High school seniors and full-time college students at any college who participate are eligible for $1,000, $500 or $250 awards to be used for academic purposes. The more people the student registers, the better his or her chance of winning one of the cash awards.

University of Saint Francis students regularly take mission trips to Haiti to help with medical, dental, mental health and veterinary needs. A group will make the journey again in May.

